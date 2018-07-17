Rentex Audio Visual & Computer Rentals Announces its Partnership with Ken Chiocchi
Rentex is proud to announce that the organization is working with industry veteran Ken Chiocchi to develop business opportunities in the Northeast.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rentex is proud to announce that the organization is working with industry veteran Ken Chiocchi to develop business opportunities in the Northeast. Ken’s experience spans over twenty-five years focused on Event technology in the Hospitality industry. He has held positions with KVL Audio Visual, PSAV and Corporate AV. Ken’s business development strategies include developing and maintaining strong customer relationships, positioning an organization’s value and brand.
“Ken thrives in complex, fiercely competitive situations and succeeds through building strong collaborative relationships. That is exactly the right strategy for growing our business in the Northeast. I’ve worked with Ken for almost 15 years and respect his talent, abilities, and work ethic tremendously. I’m excited to have him on my team,” states Janne’ Mummert Vice President of Business Development, Rentex.
About Rentex
Founded in 1980, Rentex is one of the largest and most trusted wholesale providers of audio visual, production, and computer rental equipment in the nation. We are a longtime leader in the cross rental market supplying AV equipment to the nation’s largest AV rental, staging, production, and other live event companies. Rentex can deliver nationwide within 24 hours and offers same day delivery to most major cities. To view all available rental equipment and request a rental quote, visit www.rentex.com or call 800-574-1702.
Marcel Maillet
Rentex Audio Visual & Computer Rentals
(800) 545.2313
email us here