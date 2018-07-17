Commander of the 25th Air Regiment, Czech Armed Forces, to present, as the Czech MoD seeks SHORAD SAM system
Air Missile Defence Technology 2018
SMi reports: Following the Czech MoD’s search for a new SHORAD SAM system, the Czech Armed Forces will present at Air Missile Defence Technology conference '18.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place on the 23rd and 24th October 2018 in Prague, Czech Republic, is set to explore the topic of how technological capabilities can be enhanced in order to ensure full spectrum air defence.
In recent news, the Czech MoD announced that it is resuming its search for a replacement for the obsolete Russian-designed 2K12 Kub mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems in service with the Strakonice-based 25th Air Defence Missile (ADM) Regiment of the Army of the Czech Republic.
The MoD is seeking a short-range air-defence (SHORAD) solution as a replacement for the 2K12 Kub, which according to Jaromir Alan, head of the MoD capabilities planning section, reached the end of its operational service life several years ago.
According to Alan, the MoD has allocated CZK10 billion (USD450 million) for procuring a new SHORAD SAM system with a range of 14,000 m and would like to equip the 25th ADM Regiment with four batteries, each equipped with up to eight ready-to-fire missiles [Janes].
Following on from this, Colonel Jan Sedliacik, Commander of the 25th Air Defence Regiment, Czech Armed Forces, is set to speak and present at this year’s conference. Colonel Sedliacik will present a host nation opening address on “Modernising Czech Air Missile Defence Capabilities” where he will discuss the ongoing procurement of VSHORAD, SHORAD, and MSAM systems, potential new capability development areas: C-RAM, C-UAS, BMD, and the lessons learned from multi-national exercises and looking ahead to Hungary's Tobruq Legacy 18.
With a strong host nation support and international expert military and industry speakers, this year’s event will provide attendees with key updates in air missile defence as new, adaptable systems are now a necessity for the ever-evolving battlespace environment.
