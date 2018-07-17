Konstantin Balakiryan: USA can become the flagship in extinguishing forest fires on the Planet.
Mankind has never before possessed such a powerful means as the hydrogen capsules for combating this terribly destructive natural cataclysm.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well, we waited. And another season of wildfires has come in the USA.
The forests are blazing now in parts of California, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon, and more – with homes and the lives of tens of thousands of people are threatened.
Maybe now, those who are responsible for fire safety in the country will consider there could be another powerful tool to enhance their dedicated efforts with taming wild fires.
Perhaps the idea of using hydrogen capsules was previously passed over because they had doubts:
1. Doubts that explosions can effectively extinguish a flame?
Scientists all over the world have conducted hundreds of experiments that confirmed the highest effectiveness of a fire extinguishing explosion.
Look at just three of the publications verifying this:
- Using Explosives to Put Out Wildfires Is Actually a Great Idea - Gizmodo.
- This flame-suppressing dodgeball puts out fires instantly
- Fighting fire with explosives
2.Doubts that hydrogen has explosive capacity?
This is a truth that does not require proof! It is well known, hydrogen in a proper mixture with oxygen (explosive gas) has a monstrous explosion force.
Well-known comparative tables confirm that hydrogen is 8-9 times more explosive than such gases as methane, butane and propane.
3. Doubts that when hydrogen is burned, water is formed?
This is more than 250 years ago proved the great English scientist Henry Cavendish. He wrote about it; "Hydrogen in a mixture with hot air reactors with the explosion and with the formation of water”. Resulting in a clean explosion without adding more pollutants into the atmosphere.
4. Doubts that an explosion of calculated strength will be able to knock down trees?
Explosion will not only knock down trees, but also significantly reduce
volume of combustible materials. In addition, the blast wave will raise up soil and dust, the shock will interrept the access of oxygen and then become an excellent fireproof cover.
5. Doubts that hydrogen capsules will not allow the use of long-practiced, routine extinguishing agents wild fires?
On the contrary, this can be used in conjunction with any other methods. For example, after the volley of hydrogen capsules, it is possible chemical reagents can be applied via a second volly of capsules or with other traditional methods.
Let's not allow doubts to cloud the potential for new techniques and tools in the firefighting arsenal, let's get working on this!
More control over wildfires is necessary to save human lives, homes, property, and "lungs" of the Planet.
Konstantin Balakiryan. PhD, Professor.
