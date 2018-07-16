Apollo Med Innovations, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Cosmedical Spa.

The acquisition of Cosmedical is part of Apollo’s growth strategy of providing the latest technological offerings to the aesthetic market and delivering world class service through company owned spas” — Randy Wright, CEO, Apollo Med Innovations

PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia – Apollo Med Innovations, LLC (Apollo) is proud to announce the asset purchase acquisition of Cosmedical Spa in Peachtree City, GA (Cosmedical). Cosmedical has been successfully treating customers in Peachtree City and the surrounding area for over 7 years in the latest aesthetic procedures. Apollo intends to continue Cosmedical’ s rich tradition of cutting edge treatments using the latest products and technology administered by experts in the field and offering expanded treatments and a new management team.

Simultaneous with the acquisition, Apollo also announced the hiring of Julie Robbins, Operations Director, and Andrew Nobles, Sales Operations Manager, to lead Cosmedical. Julie is a registered nurse with over 10 years’ experience in the industry and Andrew is a Licensed Esthetician with over 7 years’ experience. Dr. Lawrence Segal will continue as Medical Director of Cosmedical and Rebecca McKoy, has agreed to join the Apollo Med Spa Advisory Board.

Cosmedical intends to offer customers the latest in aesthetic and wellness treatments including:

• Popular injectables like Botox and Juvederm

• Laser hair removal

• Micro-needling treatments for skin rejuvenation

• PDO tread treatments – known as the “lunchtime facelift”

• Weight-loss and body contouring treatments using cryotherapy

• Laser treatments for multiple skin issues including fine lines, wrinkles, sun spots, scaring and others

• Massage Treatments

• Hormone Pellet Treatments

• Industry leading cosmeceutical and cosmetic lines

"We are excited to be joining the Apollo team and leading Cosmedical in serving Peachtree City and the surrounding communities with the latest aesthetic and wellness procedures. We intend to expand on Cosmedical’s tradition of unsurpassed patient outcomes and add broad wellness therapies. Andrew and I have moved to the community and intend to become actively involved in such a wonderful area" said Julie Robbins, Operations Director.

Randy Wright, CEO of Apollo, said, "The acquisition of Cosmedical is part of Apollo’s overall growth strategy of providing both the latest technological offerings to the aesthetic industry and delivering world class service through company owned and operated spas. We are proud that Julie and Andrew have agreed to join the Apollo team and to lead Cosmedical by providing the latest treatments and services to our valued customers.”

Apollo also announced that the Cosmedical facilities will also serve as the national training facility for Apollo’s master PDO thread training course series.

About Cosmedical Spa

Cosmedical is a leading aesthetic and wellness spa serving Peachtree City, GA and the surrounding communities. Cosmedical is led by Medical Director, Dr. Lawrence Segal and the professional, experienced team of Julie Robins, Registered Nurse, and Andrew Nobles, Licensed Esthetician.

Cosmedical offers patients and customers the latest in cutting edge treatments and products to provide aesthetic and wellness procedures intended to bring improved health, wellness and beauty to its customers. Visit our website at www.cosmedicalgroup.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of procedures and monthly specials.

About Apollo Med Innovations

Apollo Med Innovations, LLC is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the MedSpa and aesthetic industries. Apollo Med’s product suite includes micro-needling devices and supplies, Miracu PDO threads, diode and multi-platform lasers, cryotherapy devices and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo Med is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo Med is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit our website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.

For more information contact:

Name: Julie Robbins

Phone: 770.632.5500

Email: cosmedicalspa@gmail.com

Name: Andrew Nobles

Phone: 770.632.5500

Email: cosmedicalspa@gmail.com

