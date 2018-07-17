Award-winning Canadian Artist Cory M. Coons Releases New Single With Platinum Producer Ron Nevison

Issued by MTS Management Group

Canadian artist Cory M. Coons has released his new single, "Once Too Many, Twice Not Enough," produced by multi-platinum producer Ron Nevison.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (ON), CANADA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing up in Eastern Ontario (South of Ottawa), Canada, Cory M. Coons has been performing, writing and recording music since age 13. In 2015, he was nominated at the "Producer's Choice Honors", (formerly Los Angeles Music Awards), in the "Rock Artist Of The Year" category. In 2014, Coons won the Producer's Choice Honor for "Studio Album Of The Year" for his Independent EP "Share A Little Time." Coons also received nominations for "Male Singer/Songwriter" and "Record Of The Year."

Now, Cory M. Coons returns with a brand new melodic rock album, "The Long Road Home", which includes his latest single, "Once Too Many, Twice Not Enough." As with Coon's previously mentioned EP, Multi-Gold and Platinum veteran music producer Ron Nevison, (Heart, Bad Company, Chicago, Damn Yankees, Survivor, Styx, Night Ranger) returned to produce the project. MTS Management Group has been brought in to promote the single release.

"I've known Cory for several years, and it's been a real pleasure watching his career develop," said Michael Stover, President of MTS. "Cory has a real gift for melody and the ability to deliver a message to his listeners, in a way that doesn't knock them over the head. We're really looking forward to finally getting to work with him."

Cory's eclectic influences include a collection of genres like Melodic Rock and Roots-Rock, blended with hints of Country-Rock. He is a respected freelance guitar instructor in the local St. Lawrence Seaway Valley and at Rock My House Music Centre in Kemptville, ON. Cory has opened and performed alongside internationally recognized Canadian artists like April Wine, Kim Mitchell, Glass Tiger & David Wilcox.

http://www.corymcoons.com
http://www.facebook.com/cmc-music
http://www.twitter.com/corymcoons1
https://open.spotify.com/track/1lOkdOem8DA3jTOmprcwqp?si=BobErgKPRmadutAUVMDAaA

EPK: https://www.sonicbids.com/band/corymcoons/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkfNVBlsg2s

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
4124455282
email us here

Promo Video For "The Long Road Home" Album

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

