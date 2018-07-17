Apple Self Storages' David Allan Elected To The CSSA Board of Directors
The Canadian Self Storage Association elects David Allan to the CSSA Board of Directors.
David will be joining reelected members:
- Troy McLellan, Public Storage
- Sue Margeson, Big Bear Self Storage
- Steven Scott, Access Self Storage / StorageVault
- Chris Killi, Real Storage Group
- Robert Madsen, U-Lock Mini Storage Group
- Tami Reilly, Burnaby Self Storage
David has been working in the self storage industry for 4.5 years, currently serves on the Board of Directors Executive Committee at Huron University College and has been a Senator-Young Leader Representative for the S.S.A.
ABOUT THE CSSA
The Canadian Self-Storage Association is an “affiliate” member of the American Self Storage Association (SSA). Initially approved on March 24, 1980 the CSSA is based in British Columbia and was formed with the assistance of the then President (the late Don Daniels) SSA. The initial mission of the Self-Service Storage Association of Canada was to be Region 9 of the SSA. It wasn't until 2001 that the power of a collective group to represent the self storage industry to government had been clearly demonstrated by the Canadian association.
ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE
For over 35 years, Apple Self Storage has been a 100% Canadian, family-run business headquartered in Aurora, Ontario. In recent years they have expanded eastward to include facilities in Kingston, Halifax and over 33 other locations in Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Apple Self Storage’s storage portfolio includes over 1.5 million square feet of self-storage including options such as drive-up units, climate controlled and heated storage units, RV & Commercial Parking, Mailboxes, flexible offices and boardroom rentals.
