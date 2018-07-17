Issued by CEE Real Estate Group

CEE Real Estate Group is proud to announce its completion of 2 buy-fix-sell project in Estepona, Spain

CEE Real Estate Group 2 buy-fix-sell projects are located in the city center, first line beach and walking distance to port

CEE Real Estate Group 2 buy-fix-sell projects are perfect for investors who want to earn 8-11% returns in the fastest growing short-term rental market in the world – 85% occupied by tourist all year round. Located in the city center, first line beach and walking distance to port

Estepona is renowned for its beaches, which stretch along some 21 km of coastline. It is a popular resort and holiday destination with over 325 days of sunshine per year.


About us
CEE Real Estate Group is the leading provider of income generating real estate in the CEE Region: Prague, Vienna, Bratislava & Budapest.

CEE real estate group is the first real estate company which offers buy-fix-sell projects to be order fully online for any investor anywhere in the world, no physical appearance needed.

CEE Real Estate Group target to get a minimum of 25% ROI per buy-fix-sell project, we work on a no cure - no pay basses, this means we only get a performance fee based on results.

A full hand off, hassle free investment with title deed ownership. We can offer any investor all sizes of Buy-Fix-Sell projects in the CEE region.

Our active real estate investments, development and management, long-term horizon, and high quality portfolio have delivered consistently strong performance for our clients.

Estepona buy-fix-sell project

About

CEE Real Estate Group is the leading provider of income generating real estate in the CEE Region: Prague, Vienna, Bratislava & Budapest. Our active real estate investments, development and management, long-term horizon, and high quality portfolio have delivered consistently strong performance for our clients. Real Estate investment in Central Europe with title deed ownership, let CEE Real Estate Group find it, buy it and manage it for you

CEE Real Estate Group company & product video presentation

