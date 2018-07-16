AV-Comparatives released its Internet Security Suites Consumer Real-World Protection Test - 2018 (February - June)
18 Internet Security Suites for Windows tested in a Real-World Environment in a long term test - more testcases than ever!!INNSBRUCK, TYROL, ÖSTERREICH, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18 Internet Security Suites for Windows tested in a Real-World Environment.
Currently, AV-Comparatives' Whole-Product Dynamic Real-World Protection Test is the most comprehensive and complex test available when it comes to evaluating the real-life protection capabilities of antivirus software. Simply put, the test framework replicates the scenario of an everyday user in an everyday online environment – the typical situation that most of us experience when using a computer with an Internet connection. It creates a realistic setting where the antivirus products must show their ability to thoroughly protect the user’s computer when surfing the web.
In this test, all protection features of the product can be used to prevent infection – not just signatures or heuristic file scanning. A suite can step in at any stage of the process – accessing the URL, downloading the file, formation of the file on the local hard drive, file access and file execution – to protect the PC. This means that the test achieves the most realistic way of determining how well the security product protects the PC. Because all of a suite’s components can be used to protect the PC, it is possible for a product to score well in the test by having e.g. very good behavioural protection, but a weak URL blocker. However, we would recommend that all parts of a product should be as effective as possible. It should be borne in mind that not all malware enters computer systems via the Internet, and that e.g. a URL blocker is ineffective against malware introduced to a PC via a USB flash drive or over the local area network.
In spite of these technologies, it remains very important that also conventional and non-cloud features such as the signature-based and heuristic detection abilities of antivirus programs continue to be tested. Even with all the protection features available, the growing frequency of zero-day attacks means that some computers will inevitably become infected. As signatures can be updated, they provide the opportunity to recognize and remove malware which was initially missed by the security software. Other protection technologies often offer no means of checking existing data stores for already-infected files, which can be found on the file servers of many companies. Those security layers should be understood as an addition to good detection rates, not as a replacement.
The Whole-Product Dynamic “Real-World” Protection test is a joint project of AV-Comparatives and the University of Innsbruck’s Faculty of Computer Science and Quality Engineering. It is partially funded by the Republic of Austria.
The methodology of our Real-World Protection Test has received the following awards and certifications, including:
Constantinus Award – given by the Austrian government
Cluster Award – given by the Standortagentur Tirol – Tyrolean government
eAward – given by report.at (Magazine for Computer Science) and the Office of the Federal Chancellor
Innovationspreis IT – “Best Of”– given by Initiative Mittelstand Germany
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to check whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognized.
