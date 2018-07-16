Past Attendee List released in advance of 7th Annual Military Flight Training Conference
Military Flight Training is returning to London to explore how flight training capabilities can be maximised for fixed, fast jet and rotary wing aircraftLONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th annual Military Flight Training conference is set to take place this year in London, UK on the 10th and 11th October, where the latest national approaches to pilot development and technological advances to synthetic and live training programmes will be the discussed in detail.
In anticipation of the conference, a comprehensive list of past delegates from the last two years has been released and is available for download on the event website, providing prospective delegates with an idea of the attendees and organisations they can have the chance to meet and network with.
The 2016 and 2017 events involved over 49 leading international military organisations from all over the globe, with attendees hailing from: Argentina, France, Norway, USA, Turkey, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Canada, Hungary, Switzerland, China, Czech Republic, Italy, UK and Poland.
Snapshot of Past Attendees:
• Aero Vodochody
• Airbus Defence & Space
• Argentine Embassy
• Argentinian Air Force
• Ascent Flight Training
• Austrian A F Aviation School
• Babcock International Group
• British Army
• British Embassy Prague
• Czech Air Force
• European Defence Agency
• European Training and Simulation Association
• Flightsafety International Inc
• French Air Force
• Halldale Group
• Hungarian Air Force
• Italian Navy
• Jordan Embassy
• Lockheed Martin
• LSS/Flying Training School
• Pilatus Aircraft Ltd
• Polish Air Force
• QinetiQ
• Royal UK Air Force
• Royal Canadian Air Force
• Royal Norwegian Air Force
• Sogitec Industries
• Turkish Aerospace Industriesá
• UK MoD
• Any many more…
This year’s two-day conference will provide attendees with comprehensive briefings on fixed wing, fast jet, rotary wing and joint force training, with an expert speaker line-up that includes international military air forces, industry leaders, ministries of defence, EU agencies, and academics. Delegates will have the unrivalled opportunity to network with key decision makers and leading international organisations over the course of two days and 5+ hours of dedicated networking.
The full past attendee list is available to download on the event website, as well as the latest conference brochure where you can view the two-day agenda. Book by 31st August and receive a £200 discount, register at: www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr
For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk
Military Flight Training
10th – 11th October 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
