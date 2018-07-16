Issued by MTS Management Group

Clayton Morgan Releases Official Music Video And Remixes Of "Taste For Love"

3 new remixes of "Taste For Love" are now available

Dallas, Texas R&B/Soul Singer-Songwriter Clayton Morgan has released his official music video and remixes for his single, "Taste For Love."

Clayton Morgan forges his own way and in his own journey creates a memorable track ripe for the summer.”
— NoDepression.com

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Clayton Morgan forges his own way and in his own journey creates a memorable track ripe for the summer." - NoDepression.com

"Clayton Morgan, you're on my list and now that I have a taste for your music, I will be sure to keep ordering from the menu." - IndieBandGuru

Based in Dallas, TX, Clayton Morgan released his critically acclaimed single, "Taste For Love" back in May. The son of Four Sonics member, Eddie Daniels, Morgan has proven to be one of the most original and talented new artists to come out of the area, this year.

On Friday, July 13th, 2018, Clayton Morgan announced the release of his official music video for "Taste For Love." The video, shot on location around Dallas, and at White Rock Lake, is streaming at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0RzdIcexrM. The video was directed by Marcus Lopez and produced by Clayton Morgan.

Three new remixes of "Taste For Love" will be made available on Monday, July 16th, on all major digital music outlets. "Taste For Love ( Duce Remix)" was remixed by Michael E. Williams II. Marvin E. Hairston provided the remixed versions of "Taste For Love (Extreme's Deep House Remix)" and "Taste For Love (Extreme's Deepstrumental Remix)." Willams II and Hairston had previously worked with Martone, a dance music artist.

Growing up, Clayton Morgan was surrounded by music, at school and at home.
Clayton starred in school musicals, and participated in both choir groups and drama clubs. His father and mentor, Eddie Daniels of The Four Sonics was his greatest inspiration. Clayton was also heavily influenced by Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, Madonna and Whitney Houston, to name a few. All of these influences contributed to Clayton's unique and honest vocal style.

Official Music Video "Taste For Love" - Clayton Morgan

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

