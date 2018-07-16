MaiaLearning Turns 3.0!
MaiaLearning’s college and career readiness platform sports a new look, international slant, and counselor-requested features
The new software extends MaiaLearning, Inc.’s focus on student driven processes with:
* Updated user interface featuring one-click navigation
* Data for over 18,000 colleges in 145 countries
* College visit scheduling thru MaiaVisits
* IB predicted and actual scores
* Seamless electronic document transmission thru MaiaDocs
…and more.
MaiaLearning engages students’ interests to drive their own career and college planning. It serves counselors as well, handling busy work so they can focus on students.
Middle and high school students use MaiaLearning to discover and prepare for careers that fit. They build academic plans for timely graduation, research colleges, and create portfolios to gain admission. They set goals, and manage assignments and deadlines.
Counselors use MaiaLearning to guide students, and communicate with them and their families. They create assignments, manage college visits and recommendations, submit application documents, and report on progress.
CEO Satish Mirle says,“Our new interface makes the technology disappear for users. You see a simple, powerful tool that requires almost no training.”
MaiaLearning gained national attention in 2017, when it launched the State of California’s college and career readiness planning system. The company has grown steadily in the United States. Now it’s expanding in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It offers a global college database, support for IB, and customer help in European time zones. Currently MaiaLearning has client schools in 27 countries. To serve such a large base, the system scales readily to handle over 50,000 concurrent users.
Educators around the world can visit www.maialearning.com to learn more or request a demonstration.
About MaiaLearning, Inc.
MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an all-inclusive guide for their college and career paths, and enables educators to track their progress. That software helps create interactive learning communities among students, counselors, teachers, and families. For more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview, contact Philip Roybal at (408) 782-4244, or phil(at)maialearning(dot)com.
