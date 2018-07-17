Explore Indonesia’s Unique Spices with Chef Raymond Siek

Harvest from Chef Garden Fresh Shallots from Chef Garden Fresh Carrots from Chef Garden

Chef Garden presents an engaging opportunity to explore Indonesian produce in our interactive Culinary Cave experience at Bejana.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To say The Ritz-Carlton, Bali’s Executive Chef Raymond Siek is passionate about food would be a serious understatement. From the quality and freshness of the ingredients to the elegant plating and service, Chef Raymond and his team ensure guests experience nothing but the best no matter when or where they dine in the resort.

To help ensure this outstanding freshness, Chef Raymond and his team have established a Chef’s Garden in the resort’s beautiful grounds specifically to grow Indonesian spices, herbs, vegetables and fruit, meaning his menus feature the freshest and seasonal local ingredients.

As General Manager Karim Tayach notes, “From the fragrant herbs to the myriad of spices used in traditional Indonesian cooking, the resort’s team is working on growing them in our chef’s garden. For the culinary team, this means super fresh ingredients. Meanwhile for our guests, it presents an engaging opportunity to explore Indonesian produce in our interactive Culinary Cave experience at Bejana.”

Led by Chef Made the main part of the farm-to-table cooking class takes place at Culinary Cave at Bejana, the resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant, an exciting gourmet learning center where guests can discover Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage and its treasure trove of herbs and spices in a fun and immersive hands-on experience.



The day starts with gathering ingredients, either with a guided visit to Bali’s famed Kedongan fish market, where the chef will source the freshest produce while explaining the does and don’ts of buying seafood along the way, or exploring the richness of Indonesian natural resources in the Chef’s Garden.

Visits to the garden are always enjoyable and allow guests to see popular and unusual local produce, as well as absorb the multitude of enticing aromas, such as the zesty citrus tang of kaffir lime leaves that go perfectly with the red and bird’s eye chilies, tomatoes and red shallots, all of which can be freshly picked to turn into a spicy Balinese sambal under the chef’s guidance. As you explore, learn from your on-hand talented chef how the Indonesians use produce like the pungent lemon basil leaves and the myriad ways Indonesians use turmeric and other plants in its family. Children will also have the opportunity to visit the Chef’s garden as part of Ritz Kids daily activities as scheduled and learn about the traditional herbs and spices.

After harvesting in the garden or returning from the market, it’s back to the Culinary Cave with Chef Made to learn and create traditional Indonesian dishes, uncovering culinary secrets as you go. The experience culminates in a celebratory lunch where the group sits together to sample the dishes they have created.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venues and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.

