TraceGains Advances Sustainability Initiatives Across the Food Supply Chain
New sustainability analytics enable TraceGains customers to assess suppliers automatically
TraceGains customers can now assess their suppliers to make sure that the product they are sourcing matches not only to safety and quality specifications, but ethical and sustainable standards.
“Consumers are savvier than ever and in a large market, they can also be choosier than ever before,” said TraceGains CEO, Gary Nowacki. “Millennials are leading the charge and influencing the market in ways that cannot be ignored.”
By 2025, millennials will speak for 75 percent of the workforce; growing their already enormous purchasing power to 2.75 trillion in spending power globally.
“Studies show that 87 percent of millennials would be more loyal to a company that helps them contribute to social and environmental issues,” said Nowacki. “Now the customers can easily capture information related to environmental preservation, animal welfare, and other sustainability issues, enabling companies to go after those millennial dollars armed with the data the consumers are seeking.”
TraceGains developed these advanced capabilities with industry leaders that serve on the Customer Advisory Group. Input came from 15 thought leaders representing Riverbend Foods, Saputo, Amy’s Kitchen, Leprino Foods, Bellisio Foods, Topco, TreeHouse Foods, Gonnella, Symrise, JM Swank, Reily Foods Company, Excellentia International, and Bimbo Bakeries USA.
