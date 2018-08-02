Easton Dentist Offering Dental Implants and Dentures to Phillipsburg Residents

The team of Easton dentists at ADS are offering affordable dental implants and dentures to Phillipsburg residents.

Phillipsburg residents can find affordable dental implants and dentures only minutes away.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Easton dentists at Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) are welcoming new patients from nearby Phillipsburg, NJ. ADS offers high-quality dental care, like dental implants and dentures, at affordable prices.

Dental implants in Easton cost only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and final restoration.

“Dental implants are a popular missing tooth solution because of their natural look and feel,” says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in Easton.

Affordable dentures are also available. Full dentures in Easton cost only $650/arch and partial dentures cost $750/arch. Implant-retained dentures are also an option offered by ADS.

To learn more about the dentures and dental implants available to Phillipsburg residents and to schedule an appointment with the Easton dentists at ADS, visit https://www.eastonimplants.com/appointment.html.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

Affordable Dental Solutions with High Quality Technology at an Affordable Price