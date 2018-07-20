Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges an Electrician or Skilled Trades Worker with Mesothelioma in Georgia to Call Form Instant Access to the Nation's Top Lawyer for Much Better Compensation Results

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center offers instant access to the managing partner of one of the nation's premier mesothelioma law firms that consistently obtains the best compensation settlements” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging an electrician or skilled trades worker who has been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We want to ensure a person like this in Georgia or their family are dealing directly with some of the nation's most capable and experienced mesothelioma lawyers. We are convinced an electrician or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma will be amazed by the mesothelioma attorneys we recommend and the specific knowledge they possess about asbestos containing material used in construction or industrial jobsites.



"A compensation claim for an electrician or a skilled trades worker in Georgia could exceed a million dollars as we would like to discuss anytime, provided they have one of the nation’s top mesothelioma representing them. In many instances the electrician, plumber, welder, insulator, machinist, mechanic or pipefitter could have been exposed in other states. Multi state exposure to asbestos increases the financial compensation potential for a person with mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center offers instant access to a senior partner or the managing partner of one of the nation's premier mesothelioma law firms that consistently obtains the best possible mesothelioma financial compensation settlements for their clients nationwide. The group only offers direct access to the nation's most qualified mesothelioma lawyers, not someone's secretary or a lawyer fresh out of law school. For more information a person with mesothelioma in Georgia or their family members are urged to call the group anytime at 800-714-0303. http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For a list of building materials banned by the Environmental Protection Agency please refer to their website: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/us-federal-bans-asbestos

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services for people with mesothelioma in Georgia are available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state.

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia http://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.” http://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.