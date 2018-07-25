Your.MD Provides Medical Guidance through End-to-End Artificial Intelligence
Your.MD is free and available on iOS and Android apps, popular messenger platforms (Facebook Messenger, Kik, Skype, Slack and Telegram), and via the web.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your.MD is a leading online symptom checker and health information provider that has made a seismic impact on the global healthcare system by providing accessible, trustworthy, and instant healthcare to everyone with a mobile phone. Powered by an evidence-based AI platform, the service has offered personalised, trustworthy and free health information to over 2.5 million people, with a focus on pre-primary care.
Your.MD takes pride in delivering the highest standard of clinical safety and service to their users, with all information being clinically assured and regularly reviewed by doctors.
With trust taking a key role, a clinical advisory board has been created, which oversees the product and processes to ensure clinical safety. Furthermore, a recent partnership with BMJ Best Practice, has furthered clinical safety by using their expertise to act as an external data validator.
Since the company launched its first AI Health Chatbot in November 2015, Your.MD has always emphasised on following a self-regulatory approach based on external third party validations. The AI algorithms developed by the company have been carefully assessed and evaluated by Optimity Advisors, a leading international health consultancy and Professor Maarten de Vos, Director of Oxford Biodesign at the University of Oxford.
At Your.MD, they believe that everyone has a right to free health information. This is why they make sure that their services are designed to be personalised and easily accessible to everyone across the world, irrespective of their knowledge or available technology.
About Your.MD:
