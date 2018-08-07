Integral Sense Brands Signs Exclusive Distribution for Grown Alchemist in Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integral Sense Brands is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive agreement for the distribution of Grown Alchemist in Canada; a premium luxury organic skin, body and hair care line.

Grown Alchemist is a new generation of organic skincare formulations comprising of natural technologies that have revolutionized the traditional approach to anti-aging skin, body and hair care. It is now not only preferable, but finally possible, to achieve real beauty results without harmful chemicals.

“Grown Alchemist represents the pinnacle in organic ingredient formulation, luxury beauty offering, and design” says David Katzov, Managing Director at Integral Sense Brands. “The team at Grown Alchemist is unparalleled in their combined sophistication and professional expertise, as Cosmetic Chemists, Human Biologists, Product Developers, and Ingredient Procurement Specialists. While this ensemble is noteworthy, it is the products and their exceptional results that truly exemplify the resources and efforts behind the brand."

For more information about Grown Alchemist: https://www.grownalchemist.com/

Integral Sense Brands, a Vancouver-based boutique distribution company, specializes in premium, chemical-free personal care products for spa, salon, boutique, and organic beauty retailers. For more information about Integral Sense Brands, visit: http://www.integralsense.com/. For all other inquiries please email: info@integralsense.com or call 1.866.933.1744