Integral Sense Brands Signs Exclusive Distribution for NAILBERRY in Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integral Sense Brands is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive agreement for the distribution of NAILBERRY in Canada. NAILBERRY is a premium, luxury lacquer brand, imported from the United Kingdom.

NAILBERRY was founded in 2012 by Sonia Hully. The brand started life as a luxury Nail Bar based in Chelsea London and swiftly transitioned into a range of multi-award winning premium polishes. When Sonia noted her high profile clientele were continuing to experience dry and damaged nails whether it was the result of lifestyle, pollution, or from the semi-permanent gel manicures, she went about developing a range of polishes that would help combat their concerns. The result was the award winning L’Oxygéné range. Using the latest in patented technology the L’Oxygéné range delivers colour in a healthier manicure. The range has since been complimented with an extensive range of Nail Treatments exclusively designed to further treat and repair damaged nails.

“Nailberry lacquer provide our customers the highest quality, yet clean lacquer experience” says David Katzov, Managing Director at Integral Sense Brands. “Formulated to be 12-free, certified vegan, cruelty free, and Halal, Nailberry products prove it is possible to have health and wellness as a core value, while producing no compromise color"

Integral Sense Brands, a Vancouver-based boutique distribution company, specializes in premium, chemical-free personal care products for spa, salon, boutique, and organic beauty retailers. For more information about Integral Sense Brands, visit: http://www.integralsense.com/. For all other inquiries please email: info@integralsense.com or call 1.866.933.1744

