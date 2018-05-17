Brazilian Air Force and Embraer to Discuss the Future of Close Air Support
SMi Reports: The Brazilian Air Force and Embraer sign up for the 4th annual Close Air Support conferenceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian Air Force will be delivering a keynote presentation at the 4th annual Close Air Support conference, taking place in just over 2 weeks, on the 6th and 7th June 2018 in London, UK.
To complement this, Brazilian aerospace conglomerate; Embraer, the third largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world, have recently signed up to sponsor, speak and exhibit at the conference.
Renowned for their A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft, Embraer Defense & Security is the aerospace and defence industry leader in Latin America. Between 2010 and 2015, the presence of suppliers for airplane parts, components, and assembly for the aerospace industry headquartered in Brazil more than doubled, going from 32,000 types of parts to distributors of 66,000.
Hear from Embraer at this year’s Close air Support event after the day two keynote speaker: Air Vice-Marshal Raimundo Nogueira Lopes Neto from the Brazilian Air Force, who will be presenting on: ‘Employing Light Attack Aircraft Platforms to Enhance Wider Mission Support’. He will focus on:
• Exploring budget-friendly solutions to increasingly intricate and costly missions
• Advancing the OA-X programme development to answer pilot shortage and operational cost hurdles: Using the Embraer A-29 Super Tucano
• Increasing mission availability and mission readiness by expanding to COIN missions
This year’s two-day event will feature a diverse agenda of 18 case study-driven presentations from other leading military nations such as: Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom and USA. It will also bring together military and government personnel and key industry figures to discuss the latest developments in CAS operations and systems.
Close Air Support Conference
6th and 7th June 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, United Kingdom
