Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Holds Charity Gala in Honour of Ending of the Holy Land Tour

The final day of the Holy Land Tour was considered a delight for all participants of the trip.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The final day of the Holy Land Tour was considered a delight for all participants of the trip.



Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and heart behind the Christ Embassy church, planned out a “day to remember”. The week-long visit to Israel played a crucial role in the spiritual success of Pastor Chris’ followers. The trip was divided into four different groups, each accompanying the Pastor at crucial moments and sites. The Holy Land Tour aims to connect Christ believers with the Land of Jesus, expanding their understanding of the Bible and scripture, and thus connecting them to the Jewish land on a new level of faith. The entire tour was broadcasted and covered extensively by the news agencies, social media, and multiple streaming websites. The organization have thus declared the visit as “an overwhelming success”.

The day began while one of the groups still resided in Jordan, a neighboring country to Israel. They visited the city of Jerash. It is a city of the Decapolis and the site of the ruins of a Greco-Roman city. The site is filled with historical and biblical references dating back centuries. Participants expressed their awe because of the rich archeological diversity at the site. They shared that “it was a moment in which Christians could understand, first hand, where Jesus resided and what He went through in His life.” The Biblical Holy Land is not just in Israel, it spreads out to other modern-day countries such as Jordan, making this tour an opportunity to experience new countries.

Lunch was at a traditional Lebanese restaurant in Jerash, Jordan. The group was given a warm welcoming with traditional food and drink. The Holy Land Tour provides the opportunity not only to connect to the scripture but also to experience the diverse Middle Eastern culture.

The group made their way back to Israel through the Allenby Bridge border crossing. The Allenby Bridge also known as the King Hussein Bridge, is a bridge that crosses the Jordan River, and connects the West Bank with Jordan. Other than through the West Bank, the bridge is currently the sole designated exit/entry point for West Bank Palestinians traveling in and out of the region.

To finish off the day and the entire Holy Land Tour, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny Hinn will hold a charity gala in Olmaya Hall, Jerusalem. The gala will include a ministration from the Man of God, leading his followers closer to Jesus and their faith. The guests will be from the local and international Evangelical community as well as many Jewish supporters and fans of Pastor Chris and the Jerusalem Orchestra.

The ministration before the Gala will be broadcasted live tonight (Thursday the 17th of May), at 6PM (GMT+1) or 8PM Israel time. The broadcast will be available on the following YouTube and Facebook livestream links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpT2m9YEw_k

https://www.facebook.com/LoveWorldEvents/videos/375869512926582/

For more information, believers are encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/2I6BcRX and https://bit.ly/2rbI7UJ.

Pastor Chris & Benny Hinn LIVE - #HolyLandTour2018