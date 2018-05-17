High Resolution/High Fidelity Media Servers Unveiled by Ace Computers

Ace CEO John Samborski Ace Computers Custom Technology

Ace Computers media servers offer an optimal combination of scalability and flexibility at a highly competitive price.

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple Consumer Electronics (CES) Show award winner Ace Computers just introduced high resolution/high fidelity media servers. These are the perfect solution for applications that include live entertainment, theater, worship, education and more. Expertly engineered for rugged reliability and designed for fast, simple set-up, Ace Computers media servers offer an optimal combination of scalability and flexibility at a highly competitive price.

All Ace media servers—which range from high end to entry level--are available with an array of the most sought after features and offer the option of onsite service. Ace MMS Pro and MMS AV are two of the quietest, most powerful and flexible solutions Ace Computers offers. These servers feature:

• High-end chassis

• High definition audio with 120dB SNR HD audio

• ESS Sabre DAC on motherboard

• 500GB M.2 PCI-Express SSD drive for OS for the ultimate in performance

• Can accommodate up to two1TB M.2 SSD drives

• Rip bit-perfect CDs, DVDs, or Blu-Ray discs ( 3rd party software required)

• Store and play any high-resolution audio format at highest sampling rates

• Quad Intel Gigabit gaming quality NICs and optional Wi-GIG Tri-Band WIFI card

• 3 simultaneous displays, with 2 ports capable of 4K (HDMI/DP)

• Compatible with multiple cable and over-the-air tuners

• Black or silver brushed aluminum finish

Options include:

• Preinstalled JRiver media center - the industry's finest

• Preinstalled Roon Media Center

• Direct BNC-SPDIF output directly from the MB, 120 dB SNR

• Ultra-high quality USB port for the finest audio performance

• Touch screen (shown on black server)

• External 400W linear power supply for the ultimate in low noise performance

• High-end wiring by Wywires

• And more

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “We have been providing complete media server solutions to many venues including businesses, recording studios, schools and churches for more than 15 years. Our experience combined with a proven track record of award-winning products has allowed us to become an industry leader.”

Ace Computers media servers are available through a network of leading resellers. To contact a reseller or become a reseller contact Ace Computers 877-223-2667 or email sales@acecomputers.com. To learn more and download spec sheets, visit: http://acecomputers.com/slider-ms.asp.

Ace Computers has been serving the high-end audio/visual market since 1983. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business custom technology systems manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector. Channel partners include Intel, Supermicro, NVIDIA, Mellanox and Samsung among others. Ace Computers is a multi-year HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. In addition to its Greater Chicago headquarters, Ace Computers has locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. To learn more about Ace Computers media servers contact Dale Stultz 614-284-0022 dale-rep-presents@msn.com

