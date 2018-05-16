Uber and Chipotle Headlines Offer Stunning Similarities for Florida National Car Rental Fraud and Theft Victim

Uber forced arbitration to silence victims and Chipotle video concealment in multi-million-dollar verdict peaks attention of crime victim

SubscriberWise, the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the back-to-back major news headlines involving Uber and Chipotle. The news with Uber (http://money.cnn.com/2018/05/15/technology/uber-eliminates-forced-arbitration/index.html) involved forced arbitration while Chipotle (http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/ct-biz-chipotle-manager-damages-award-20180515-story.html) was involved with civil litigation and the issue of concealment of video evidence.

According to CNN and Fox News, among many others, Uber relied on forced arbitration to conceal information from the public and Chipotle harmed an employee by claiming video-tape evidence of theft that was forever concealed from the victim.

“I read news of the Uber and Chipotle events and watched media accounts earlier this week with unrelenting interest,” acknowledged David Howe, National Car Rental crime victim and America’s child identity guardian. “The first thing I’d like to say to the jurors in the Chipotle case is thank you and I respect what you did in the most profound human terms that I can muster. It means a great deal for a crime victim to see justice in action. Frankly, it motivated and inspired me. It even gave me renewed hope and determination.

“Yes, it’s critical that corporate bad behavior be met with swift and severe financial sanctions – and that’s exactly what the jury delivered,” Howe continued. “It’s also critical to tell other would-be abusers that this outrageous behavior will not be tolerated. From my perspective, as a National Car rental crime victim and survivor, the nearly 8-million-dollar award was not just a victory for the victim in the case, but it’s a victory for innocent people everywhere. We should all be proud of this outcome.

“As for Uber – for the record I am a long-standing happy customer who has, fortunately, never had a serious issue or concern of any kind – I offer thanks and gratitude to CNN for its month-long investigation exposing the organization’s forced arbitration clause.

Related: Listen to Enterprise agent eagerly announce the company’s arbitration policy designed to keep consumers far away from open court dockets and jury trials: https://soundcloud.com/user-370781554/howe-damage-recovery-unit-cannot-sue-no-due-process

“As was discussed in the CNN news story, the predatory arbitration clause only serves to further victimize the victim while also enabling bad behavior by hiding critical information from the public. To be clear, without CNN and the national spotlight on the predatory and outrageous forced arbitration clause, there is zero chance the company would have pursued the policy change,” Howe insisted. “Without the media spotlight, Uber would not have announced the decision to change. Nevertheless, I am happy that Uber – and for the record ride-share competitor Lyft – decide to act with courage and do the right thing for the benefit of its customers, including me. I wonder, will the car rental industry act with courage?

“Now I hope to imitate these recent successes with my personal pursuit of justice,” Howe stated. “Ironically, on Sunday just one day before these news headlines broke, I made a settlement demand to Enterprise Holdings counsel and corporate office. I gave a hard deadline of today at 5 PM EDT. The company rejected the demand today.

“Regardless, what’s remarkable -- as it relates to my victimization by National Car Rental -- are the similarities to the headlines at Uber and Chipotle. Just like Uber, Enterprise Holdings’ National Car Rental writes forced arbitration into its rental agreements to ensure bad acts are kept hidden from the public,” argued Howe. “So it's without a doubt, this is one of the reasons that in the state of Florida, the car rental industry is the single largest source of consumer complaints received by the Florida Attorney General, at least according to a representative I spoke with after my victimization.

“And just like the woman who was accused of stealing money from the safe at Chipotle, I was accused of damaging a rental vehicle without a shred of evidence of liability. The company later demanded over $500.00 to settle the claim, stating a review of surveillance from the booth revealed no pre-existing damage. Immediately following the initial letter informing me about damage -- that a company manager said would not be pursued for collections -- I made calls to the Miami National Car Rental agency and was told I could see the surveillance. I ultimately traveled to Miami and was unsuccessful gaining access to the video. I later learned Lee Port Authority police had made multiple calls to the Miami office and none of the calls were returned. This information is all recorded in the police report at the Fort Myers International airport, including the admission from the manager that 'Mr. Howe should not have been pursued'.

“As a result of these latest headlines and because of the profoundly predatory behavior at National Car Rental Fort Myers Airport, I’m investigating various motions and sanctions that I may be able to pursue with the court, including Spoliage of Evidence ( https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/446744188/florida-crime-victim-intends-to-seek-the-imposition-of-sanctions-for-spoliated-evidence-against-enterprise-holdings ). I’m also reviewing Florida Statutes which specifically include ‘Racketeering’. My goal is to file an amended complaint to include the charge of ‘Racketeering’ against the Tortfeasor, Enterprise Holdings’ National Car Rental.

“My goal is to have a jury with unlimited damage amounts. My goal is a similar outcome to the Chipotle victim,” the crime victim concluded.

