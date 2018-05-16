Smart 1 Marketing Launches Powerful Website Builder That Creates Striking Websites in Minutes
Smart1 Sites uses intuitive drag and drop builder to help businesses create modern, clean websites – no coding skills required
“Good websites are critically necessary for businesses to be found and stand out among competitors, but having one shouldn’t break the bank or take a lot of time to create,” Smart 1 Marketing CEO Todd Swickard said. “We added Smart 1 Sites to our comprehensive small business marketing suite to take the intimidation out of website building.”
Tools have evolved over time to allow people without programming skills to create a website and Smart 1 Sites is by far the most user-friendly way to create clean, modern sites without breaking the budget.”
Smart 1 Sites proprietary themes can be customized and tailored to a wide variety of product lines, services and audiences. The unique drag and drop builder allows a user to edit and move elements with just a swipe. Smart 1 Sites are easy to navigate, mobile responsive, and provide detailed analytics along with an easy set up to optimize Search Engine Optimization (SEO).
“Smart 1 prides itself on creating easy, affordable marketing solutions for small businesses to better compete with big brands. As a small business, we know the size of the company doesn’t dictate the quality of work. We are leveling the promotional playing field so companies without a big marketing budget have the ability to showcase their work without hindering their financial growth,” added SMART 1 COO and Co-Founder Sara Cordle.
Smart 1 Marketing is a certified Google Premier partner, a WAZE certified partner and recently launched a unique partnership with global visual content platform Slidely to harness the power of high-quality video and make it accessible and affordable to small businesses in an effort to drive their online, digital marketing efforts.
For more information visit https://smart1sites.com
ABOUT SMART 1
Smart 1 Marketing is a digital marketing/advertising strategies firm leading its industry in growth and client satisfaction through excellence in innovation, client support, services and strategies. Co-founded in 2009, Smart1 now bodes a team of 25 dynamic associates distinguished by their functional and technical expertise. Combined with results and efficiency driven innovation, the Smart1 team has gained a go-to reputation with clients and peers alike.
