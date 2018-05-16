There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,882 in the last 365 days.

Smart 1 Marketing Launches Powerful Website Builder That Creates Striking Websites in Minutes

Smart1 Sites uses intuitive drag and drop builder to help businesses create modern, clean websites – no coding skills required

We added Smart 1 Sites to our comprehensive small business marketing suite to take the intimidation out of website building”
— Todd Swickard / Smart 1 CEO
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart 1 Marketing today launched a powerful new tool giving anyone the ability to create striking websites in minutes with no coding required. Smart 1 Sites uses a unique drag and drop interface, making it fast, simple and affordable to create a great looking site that’s easily customizable and simple to navigate. It’s the latest in a collection of game-changing tools from Smart 1 that help small businesses level the playing field with bigger competitors in the marketing arena. The suite of Smart 1 tools was created for small businesses to develop affordable promotional tools, assets and campaigns to better market their services.

“Good websites are critically necessary for businesses to be found and stand out among competitors, but having one shouldn’t break the bank or take a lot of time to create,” Smart 1 Marketing CEO Todd Swickard said. “We added Smart 1 Sites to our comprehensive small business marketing suite to take the intimidation out of website building.”
Tools have evolved over time to allow people without programming skills to create a website and Smart 1 Sites is by far the most user-friendly way to create clean, modern sites without breaking the budget.”

Smart 1 Sites proprietary themes can be customized and tailored to a wide variety of product lines, services and audiences. The unique drag and drop builder allows a user to edit and move elements with just a swipe. Smart 1 Sites are easy to navigate, mobile responsive, and provide detailed analytics along with an easy set up to optimize Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

“Smart 1 prides itself on creating easy, affordable marketing solutions for small businesses to better compete with big brands. As a small business, we know the size of the company doesn’t dictate the quality of work. We are leveling the promotional playing field so companies without a big marketing budget have the ability to showcase their work without hindering their financial growth,” added SMART 1 COO and Co-Founder Sara Cordle.

Smart 1 Marketing is a certified Google Premier partner, a WAZE certified partner and recently launched a unique partnership with global visual content platform Slidely to harness the power of high-quality video and make it accessible and affordable to small businesses in an effort to drive their online, digital marketing efforts.
For more information visit https://smart1sites.com

ABOUT SMART 1
Smart 1 Marketing is a digital marketing/advertising strategies firm leading its industry in growth and client satisfaction through excellence in innovation, client support, services and strategies. Co-founded in 2009, Smart1 now bodes a team of 25 dynamic associates distinguished by their functional and technical expertise. Combined with results and efficiency driven innovation, the Smart1 team has gained a go-to reputation with clients and peers alike.

Chris Herbert
President
6144488703
email us here

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Telecommunications