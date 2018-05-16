EPIC de Cesar E. Chavez Charter High School Receives Accreditation
Obtaining accreditation from WASC is validation of the school’s quality standards established by the State of California. EPIC de Cesar Chavez Charter School participated in a rigorous 1 and ½ year process of intense self-study which involved multiple stakeholders including teachers, students, board members and FIELD’s executive staff all working together to accomplish this noteworthy goal. The accreditation will enhance FIELD’s ability to recruit both teachers and students and make it easier for students to apply for Federal and State financial aid. It also streamlines the process for students to transfer between schools.
FIELD’s President and President of the Board of Trustees of EPIC David Villarino stated: “Obtaining WASC Accreditation was a total team effort. Coming together showed that we are a formidable community and school worthy of this accomplishment.”
It was the decision of the Commission to grant EPIC de Cesar Chavez (grades 9th through 12th) Initial Accreditation Status for a three-year period running through June 30, 2021.
Accreditation status is conditioned upon EPIC de Cesar Chavez’s continued adherence with the ACS WASC policies, procedures, and criteria for accreditation.
The approval of initial accreditation entitles EPIC de Cesar Chavez to use the following phrase on transcripts or in school advertising: “Fully Accredited by (or) Accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges.”
Accrediting Commission for Schools Western Association of Schools and Colleges 533 Airport Blvd., Suite 200, Burlingame, CA 94010 www.acswasc.org
Additionally, in November of 2017 EPIC was approved 1.3 million Incentive Grant for Career Technical Education (CTE) from the State Board of Education. Together with the accreditation, these two milestones will allow FIELD to further serve the educational and economic needs in rural communities. EPIC will utilize this funding to promote training for students in solar energy, early childhood education, agriculture, environmental, corporate and teaching.
According to analyses conducted by the Farmworker Institute of Educational and Leadership Development (FIELD), about half of the recent immigrants from Mexico in their communities have the equivalent of a sixth-grade education. Nearly one in three are illiterate in their native language. To address these stark realities, FIELD continually works on a number of educational initiatives to address these issues.
About FIELD
The Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership Development (FIELD) is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization based in California’s San Joaquin, Salinas, Coachella and Sacramento Valleys. FIELD was founded in 1978 by Farmworker Leader Cesar E. Chavez and is dedicated to strengthening America’s agricultural and rural communities through the Core Values of Opportunity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Si Se Puede.
FIELD Web Site: www.farmworkerinstitute.org
