Proper Insurance recognized by HomeAway as the premier vendor for comprehensive insurance
HomeAway is the world’s leader in vacation rentals and has recognized Proper Insurance as the premier vendor for comprehensive insurance.
“Proper Insurance was founded on three principles” explains Darren Pettyjohn, the nexus and co-owner of Proper Insurance- “Education in a niche market segment, industry leading customer service, and protection of the customer and their property.” This ethos, the driving force behind Proper Insurance and their products, has helped the company grow into the leading insurer of Short Term Vacation Rentals in the United States and propelled the company to 4 record breaking years since their inception in 2014.
HomeAway, the industry leader in Vacation Rental booking, has recognized Proper Insurance as the premier vendor for comprehensive insurance. Recognizing that vacation rental owners and their properties are the core of their brand, HomeAway wants to make sure that owners and their property are protected. Nothing is more important.
HomeAway has chosen to offer this endorsement, as the companies’ ‘customer-first’ values align. Proper Insurance includes coverage enhancements that no other carrier offers, and had the vacation rental owner in mind during the development with Lloyd’s. This HomeAway endorsement is a testament to the coverage and claims service provided by Proper Insurance, and they are extremely proud to be the only insurance company endorsed by the HomeAway brand.
Designed to replace the client’s current homeowners policy, Proper Insurance offers a custom-penned product protecting the client against the unique risks that they take on when operating a short term vacation rental property. New and existing customers alike can rest assured that Proper Insurance’s policy and customer service is the best in the business, and is recognized as industry leading by the HomeAway brand.
Proper Insurance distinguishes itself by providing standard enhancements on every policy such as theft, damage to a rental caused by a guest, animal and pet liability, and more- with no standard occupancy restrictions. Their coverage is in place and undiminished regardless of who is staying at the home.
With the ever-growing popularity of vacation rentals in the United States, insurance carriers are rushing to find ways to cover their client's homes and short term vacation rental business. HomeAway understands this market segment and have turned to the nation's leading insurer of vacation rentals, underwritten by Loyd's of London, to ensure their customers are Properly protected.
