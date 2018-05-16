Luck Collective Launches Mastermind Series for Company Founders: "The Growth Collective"
Series is designed to help entrepreneurs connect and grow their businesses with like-minded peersBEND, OR, USA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luck Collective, a data driven growth strategy consultancy, has launched a new offering called "The Growth Collective." This Mastermind series is designed to help small groups of entrepreneurs, curated by growth stage and revenue goals, discover their next big breakthrough and maximize growth.
"As a serial entrepreneur myself, I have a unique understanding of the support and guidance Founders need to drive growth," said Kristin Luck, Founder of Luck Collective. "The Growth Collective offers group coaching for founders who are looking for a collaborative experience with other entrepreneurs to help navigate growth while building a trusted network."
The Growth Collective is designed to address the needs of companies at any stage of growth, including:
• Launch (Less than $1M in revenue): This Collective focuses on overcoming external obstacles like poor positioning, marketing and sales, plus internal obstacles like self-doubt and fear, that can stop Founders from achieving their first million in revenue.
• Boost: The Boost Collective is all about scaling the business post-launch and helping participants map the strategy that will optimize business growth, while providing field-tested resources and guidance to save time, money and frustration.
• Payload (Exit!): Designed for founders whose businesses are profitable and are looking to exit the business through an acquisition event in the next one to three years. This Collective focuses on maximizing profitability and ensuring a high valuation.
Participants are grouped with other Founders in related, but non-competitive, businesses to maximize business success. Luck designed the program to be a more accessible and collaborative option than traditional one-on-one business coaching, drawing on her expertise in guiding many businesses to exponential growth.
