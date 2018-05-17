Independent Film, The Astronot, Announces USA Premiere & Dual Screenings This Weekend
The Astronot Has Already Won Dozens of Awards at Film Festivals Worldwide
The Astronot is currently on the film festival circuit and already winning dozens of awards. The film’s premiere screenings are at The Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival is at The Complex Hollywood Theatre in Hollywood, CA and will show the film on Friday, May 18th at 7:30 PM. The MayDay Film Festival at the Showplace Cinemas South in Evansville, IN and will screen Friday May 18th at 9:15 PM.
“After years of work, I'm beyond thrilled to premiere The Astronot at these wonderful film festivals! It's a great honour to be a part of both.” - Pennan Brae (Writer, Co-Producer, Composer and Lead Actor)
The film follows Daniel McKovsky, a young man who lost his parents at a young age and whose only solace is in his fascination with space travel and the cosmos beyond. Then one day at the age of 30, he meets outgoing postal worker, Sandy. This new inclusion into his otherwise lonely existence forces Daniel to confront his darkest fears of loss and emptiness and will lead him towards becoming, The Astronot.
The Astronot was filmed in Bend, Oregon (USA), using local (OR) cast and crew, including director, Tim Cash (Far From Earth Films). The Astronot has already won accolades at various international film festivals in the USA, UK & Europe including Best Actor (Pennan Brae), Best Score (Pennan Brae) and Best Trailer.
To learn more about The Astronot please visit www.TheAstronot.com.
The Astronot Movie Trailer