Celebrating 40 Years! German School of Connecticut, Stamford on May 19th.

Mayor David R. Martin of the City of Stamford has proclaimed that May 19th 2018 will be the: GERMAN SCHOOL OF CONNECTICUT DAY & 40th ANNIVERSARY.

GERMAN SCHOOL OF CONNECTICUT DAY & 40th ANNIVERSARY. See City of Stamford proclamation here.

Also his Excellency Dannel P. Malloy, Governor of the State of Connecticut has congratulated the German School of Connecticut with an official statement. See Governor of CT statement here.

The School is celebrating a private party on May 19th 2018 at the Rippowam Middle school in Stamford.

The German School of Connecticut is a private, non-profit school with branches in Stamford and West Hartford, CT and has an enrollment of over 350 students. The school was the first German language school in the United States to be selected by the State Department of the German Government to administer the official Sprachdiplom I and II examinations. These exams, which are a pre-requisite to university matriculation in Germany, test the equivalency of ten and twelve years of German language study. The German School of Connecticut receives support from the German government, as well as local businesses and donors. In 2009 the school became one of the 66 US Partner Schools with Germany.

Connecticut students studying World languages in community schools such as the German School of Connecticut (GSC) are eligible to receive high school foreign language credit for their studies. This is a real benefit to the students, who put in many hours of study to master reading, speaking and writing skills, as well as cultural information

Where

Rippowan Middle School

381 High Ridge Road

Stamford, CT

Timeline

9:30 Greetings

10:00 Presentation of DSD and AATG Certificates, Delta Epsilon Phi Induction

11:15 Froschkönig, Galli Theater (German theater presentation)

12:30 – 2:00PM Luncheon, Fun for children and adults, Ice Cream Truck, Face Painting,

Austrian Boys-German Music

In recognition of this forty-year milestone of outstanding and expanding success, a by invitation only celebration of the Stamford School will be held on May 19, 2018. Performances, food and good cheer will abound.

www.germanschoolct.org

GSC Press Officer:

Muriel Swaggart

German School of Connecticut

(203) 548-0438