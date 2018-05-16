Gumstix® Chatterbox W5G for Raspberry Pi® Compute
Development board for Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service (AVS) with WiFi/Bluetooth® module providing bandwidth of 5 GHz 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth® 4.2 and BLE.
Feature-rich Alexa Development Board with 5 GHz WiFi for RPi
Designed by Gumstix in Geppetto, and following the Amazon AVS functional design guide, The Chatterbox W5G for the Raspberry Pi CM ($135.00) provides a feature rich development platform for Alexa Voice Service projects. With a 2.5-Watt speaker driver, programmable pushbuttons, and a built-in microphone, Chatterbox W5G can be configured as a hold-to-talk, or hot-word-detect Alexa platform. Exciting features, such as 15-pin CSI 2 camera connector, RGB LED, WiFi, and Bluetooth, as well as a 20-pin GPIO header make the Chatterbox W5G Pi an ideal home assistant development board.
The Chatterbox W5G comes ready to use for prototyping or designers can easily copy and modify the board design in Geppetto® D2O to create their own custom Raspberry Pi Compute Module AVS or IoT design in minutes.
With the Geppetto® D2O platform, IoT designers can now design and order hardware with any network connection and hardware feature they choose in minutes. During the design process, users can compare alternatives for features and costs, create multiple projects and receive complete custom BSPs and free automated documentation on demand with all saved designs. Designers are able to go straight from a design to an order in one session with no engineering required.
About Gumstix, Inc.
As a global leader in design-to-order hardware and manufacturing solutions, Gumstix® gives its customers the power to solve their electronic design challenges with Geppetto® D2O -- the online design-to-order system-- and a broad portfolio of small computers and embedded boards. In addition to engineers and industrial designers, Gumstix® helps students, educators, and makers unlock their creative ideas to bring them to market. Since pioneering the concept of an extremely small computer-on-module (COM) with a full implementation of Linux in 2003, the company has grown to support over 20,000 diverse customers. Gumstix systems have launched some of the world’s coolest products - from phones to drones - on commercial, university, and hobbyist workbenches in over 45 countries. For more information, visit www.gumstix.com
