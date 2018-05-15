There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,134 in the last 365 days.

K-Syran Releases New Single "Shake That Booty" on Intimacy Records

Stonebridge, Cutmore, and Manhattan Clique Remix K-Syran’s Steamy New Summer Dance Track

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mighty Stonebridge, Cutmore, and Manhattan Clique flex their remix muscles as they’re enlisted by Norwegian singer/songwriter, K-Syran, to form her remix army with the release of her stonking new dance track, "Shake That Booty" released May 2018. K-Syran’s Nordic invasion of global dance-floors continues to build momentum as she hands-picks Swedish giant, Stonebridge and Danish, Manhattan Clique, to grind their genius into her Norwegian vocals; with a dash of UK inspiration from globally-renowned, Cutmore.

Fresh as a peach and oozing uber sex appeal, "Shake That Booty" trips and teases K-Syran’s deep rich vocals around a sound-bed of delicious electronic house beats, "Shake That Booty" comes shrink-wrapped with anthem potential as it’s distinctive "yeah, shake that booty" lyrics loop lusciously throughout the song, commanding hands stretch to the skies and that booties shake til they break.

With two US Billboard chart hits and for Music Week dance hits and a string of playlists across UK Gaydio, K-Syran is fast becoming an iconic figure on the UK dance scene. Now for 2018, she joins forces with some of the globes biggest remixers to deliver what is being dubbed as her best track to date – the spankingly juicy-fresh "Shake That Booty."

