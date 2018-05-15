K-Syran Releases New Single "Shake That Booty" on Intimacy Records
Stonebridge, Cutmore, and Manhattan Clique Remix K-Syran’s Steamy New Summer Dance Track
Fresh as a peach and oozing uber sex appeal, "Shake That Booty" trips and teases K-Syran’s deep rich vocals around a sound-bed of delicious electronic house beats, "Shake That Booty" comes shrink-wrapped with anthem potential as it’s distinctive "yeah, shake that booty" lyrics loop lusciously throughout the song, commanding hands stretch to the skies and that booties shake til they break.
With two US Billboard chart hits and for Music Week dance hits and a string of playlists across UK Gaydio, K-Syran is fast becoming an iconic figure on the UK dance scene. Now for 2018, she joins forces with some of the globes biggest remixers to deliver what is being dubbed as her best track to date – the spankingly juicy-fresh "Shake That Booty."
www.ksyran.com
https://www.facebook.com/ksyranmusic
https://twitter.com/ksyranmusic
https://www.instagram.com/ksyran/
https://soundcloud.com/intimacyrecords/1-ksyran-shake-that-booty-stonebridge-damien-hall-extended-mix/s-toqYA
