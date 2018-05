Tony Valor’s New Single, D’Nah Nah (Shaky Bum Bum), Hits #69 on Mediabase Top 40 Radio Chart

"D'Nah Nah (Shaky Bum Bum) by Tony Valor featuring 4th Impact Tony Valor

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, May 10, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Valor’s, new single, “D’Nah Nah (Shaky Bum Bum) has entered into elite territory for an independent artist; #69 on Mediabase Top 40 Radio Chart. The 21 year old is a dancer, singer, songwriter, and producer from Miami, FL.4th Impact is an all girl group composed of four sisters from the Philippines who have seen a rise is popularity both in their home country and abroad. They were favorites of Simon Cowell and placed fifth place on X Factor UK."D'Nah Nah also reached #28 on Billboard/BDS Indicator Radio Chart.“It’s a really catchy song and it’s been extremely well received at radio,“ says promoter, Amanda Alexandrakis of Music Promotion, Inc.“After this single, I will have a full-length record out, so I am proud of how I've developed as an artist and as a person. I tell everyone, if you have big dreams, just go for it. No one is holding you back but you.” -Tony ValorFor More Information:

