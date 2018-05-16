Data Unifier GateHouse Logistics Confirms its ghTrack Service is GDPR Compliant

Jesper Bennike, CEO, GateHouse Logistics

Carriers, business partners and customers can use the data sharing platform to avoid stiff GDPR penalties and reputational damage for non-conformity

NøRRESUNDBY, DENMARK, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics data unifier and aggregator GateHouse Logistics A/S today confirmed that its ghTrack® data sharing platform for the logistics industry complies with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

By ensuring that ghTrack is GDPR compliant, logistics carriers, business partners and customers can use the ghTrack service to avoid any potential data security risks or breaches in their supply chain processes.

“ghTrack is now Europe’s largest data distribution service for the supply chain and is used every minute of the day by thousands of carriers to securely share data with their customers,” says Jesper Bennike, CEO, GateHouse Logistics. “With secure handling of data being of paramount importance to carriers and customers alike, it was essential that GateHouse Logistics ensured that its ghTrack service is GPDR compliant.”

The ghTrack platform implements appropriate technical and organizational security measures according to the GDPR. That includes password policies, encryption techniques and back-up procedures to ensure the integrity, confidentiality and availability of personal information.

All processing of personal information must be mandated by the carrier in his role of data controller. The ghTrack service only processes personal information in accordance with the instructions of the data controller – this ensures compliance with the principle of purpose finality.

ghTrack supports the data controller in adhering to requests from data subjects, such as “right of access” requests. The data controller is able to present to data subjects how their data is processed within the platform, so users can understand how their personal information is flowing and have better control over their privacy.

Employees with access and authorization to process personal information in the ghTrack service are subject to contractual confidentiality, contributing to the strict confidentiality of all information within the ghTrack platform.

Additional data processors supporting ghTrack are always subject to data processing agreements, setting up firm obligations to contribute to the ghTrack platform’s high security and privacy observance.

About GateHouse Logistics A/S

GateHouse Logistics A/S is leading the way that data is securely shared across the entire supply chain, bringing with it much-needed transparency of inbound and outbound logistics. GateHouse champions data sovereignty at the global level and users of our unique data aggregation services are the world’s leading transport companies, automotive and retail/wholesale companies and manufacturers. Our award-winning ghTrack® service is truly hardware agnostic and compatible with all telematics systems. Singularly, ghTrack transforms data from all diverse telematics systems into one logical data stream that can be easily integrated into any business system. Visit www.gatehouselogistics.com.

