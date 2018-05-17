University of Management and Technology Supports PMIEF with Scholarships

Ms. Felicia Burch, MBA graduate and PMIEF Scholarship Recipient

ROSSLYN, ARLINGTON, VA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a world-renowned academic leader in project and acquisition management, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) provides high quality education to promote academic excellence, delivering accredited online degree programs globally. UMT has pledged two million dollars of scholarships in support of the Project Management Institute Educational Foundation (PMIEF), a not-for-profit organization that provides no-cost PM learning tools to nonprofits, educational resources for youth, and academic scholarships for university students to prepare the workforce of the future. The PMIEF Academic Scholarship Program relies on the support of donors, such as UMT, to financially assist qualified individuals who desire to obtain degrees from accredited academic institutions. Every year since 2009, UMT has committed to donating scholarships to the program to help support PMIEF’s mission by supplying well-educated and well-prepared professionals and continues to donate the following university scholarship awards:

UMT Associate’s Scholarship: a full-tuition scholarship, multiple recipients awarded annually, towards online Associate’s degree program for eligible US public high school seniors and recent high school graduates who desire to study Business Administration, IT, Computer Science or Engineering Management at UMT. The application deadline through PMIEF is 1 May.

UMT Dean’s Scholarship: a partial-tuition scholarship up to 35% of standard tuition, multiple recipients awarded quarterly, towards online Bachelor’s or Master’s degree program, studying at UMT. The application deadlines thought PMIEF are 15 February, 1 May, 1 September and 1 December.

UMT University Masters Scholarship: a full-tuition scholarship, one recipient awarded annually, towards online Master’s degree program studying at UMT. The application deadline through PMIEF is 1 May.

UMT University Doctoral Scholarship: a full-tuition scholarship, one recipient awarded biennially, towards online doctoral program studying at UMT. The application deadline through PMIEF is 1 May.

Ms. Felicia Burch, 2016 MBA graduate and recipient of the 2014 full-tuition University Masters Scholarship, completed UMT’s Masters program within two years. At the 2017 Commencement Ceremony, she shared her appreciation for her family’s encouragement throughout her studies and expressed gratitude for the financial support and academic advancement afforded her through UMT’s generous scholarship donation: “Thank you UMT for the opportunity to earn my MBA in Project Management and I look forward to working on my DBA in the fall!”

For details about PMIEF scholarships donated by UMT, as well application procedures, visit: https://pmief.org/scholarships/academic-scholarships/application-for-umt-bachelors-masters-and-doctoral-scholarships

About UMT: The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of May 2018, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 23,850 students. Of these, 12,700 have earned their degrees from UMT.

