Recruiting for Good Launches Foodie Travel Reward for Purposeful Professionals

Recruiting for Good, a staffing company is rewarding referrals for like-minded LA Professionals who make a difference with travel to the best food festivals

When you love life...the party never ends... Recruiting for Good is looking out for you. Join us to find a kickass job, make a difference, and we'll reward your referrals with travel to celebrate life” — Carlos Cymerman

SANTA MONICA, CA, US, May 15, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- www.RecruitingforGood.com a staffing company in Santa Monica, is rewarding referrals made by L.A. Foodie Professionals who make a difference; the funnest cheese, chocolate, and food & wine festivals.According to Recruiting for Good , Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Beyond finding professionals kickass jobs they love...we inspire professionals to make a difference and reward their referrals with fun foodie festivals."How to Qualify for Purposeful Reward ServiceMust live in LA, be 30 years of age, who has made a difference for at least 5 or more years; and attend creative writing foodie party (www. WescapetoCelebrate .com) to meet Recruiting for Good, founder Carlos in person.Parties are by invite only and limited to 10 awesome attendees.RSVP with Susan(at)EscapetoCelebrate(dot)comPeople Participate and Earn Fun RewardsParties are hosted at Santa Monica restaurant, Air-Food 1) Rewarding World's Best Water and delicious tapas.2) Outstanding writing contest submissions will be rewarded Art Beauty Chocolate and French experiences.3) Attendees are also rewarded access to collaborative Foodie travel funding service provided by Recruiting for Good to enjoy; Cayman Island Cookout, Hawaii Food and Wine Festival, and Paris Salon Du Chocolat.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to reward and serve professionals who we personally know, parties allow us to meet everyone, and create a like-minded community...when we love life....the party never ends."About www.RecruitingforGood.com since 1998 has been connecting talented Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and IT professionals to great jobs. "We support Our Moms Work, a fun community service." And reward referrals with travel to celebrate life.