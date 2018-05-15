Dragonchain and Sirqul Announce Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize IoT with Blockchain
The collaboration enables blockchain developers & IoT solution providers to rapidly create smart, secure applications that are scalable and best of breed
With Gartner projecting 20.4 billion IoT devices by 2020, blockchain will be essential in building trust, reducing costs, accelerating data exchanges, and scaling security. Deployments of IoT devices can be complex, but a distributed ledger can easily verify identity, ensure data integrity, and seamlessly transfer data and/or currency.
“We are excited to partner with Sirqul to provide interoperable and future-proof Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities for users of the Dragonchain platform,” said Joe Roets, CEO of Dragonchain. “With Sirqul IoT hardware, software, and services available in our marketplace, a world-class ecosystem is created for certified developers, marketing, and other business vendors.”
Dragonchain's founder and CEO, Joe Roets, has contributed to blockchain and cryptocurrency projects since 2010, including at Overstock™, Coinbase, Symbiont, and the Walt Disney Company where he worked with Eileen Quenin, current VP Strategic Partnerships at Dragonchain, who has prior experience including GE Healthcare, Amazon.com and LexisNexis®. In 2014, Disney's Seattle technology team set out to develop a blockchain protocol with the goal of ensuring greater data privacy than other enterprise-oriented blockchains. In 2016, Disney made the project open source. No longer affiliated with Disney, Roets and Quenin lead Dragonchain in its expansion of what is now known as the Dragonchain blockchain platform into a variety of commercial applications.
“Security breaches remain a top concern among stakeholders responsible for IoT implementations,” said Robert Frederick, founder and CEO of Sirqul. “Together with Dragonchain we are enabling IoT solution providers and blockchain developers to rapidly create and deliver smart, secure applications that are scalable and best of breed."
Robert Frederick, founder and CEO of Sirqul, has been focused on connected communities, devices, people, and businesses for over 23 years. Frederick is an MIT Technology Review Magazine TR 100 award winner, author of 33 patents, and technical co-founder of Amazon Anywhere and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
With a strong engineering lineage of disrupting traditional software business models, Sirqul’s full stack IoT platform is poised to have a profound impact with new blockchain-based IOT solutions that help simplify business processes, improve customer experiences, and achieve significant cost efficiencies.
Sirqul’s IoT Suite of Solutions:
- Sirqul Engagement-as-a-Service IoT Platform: (https://corp.sirqul.com/iot-solutions/eaas) Built upon decades of thought to create a connected world, Sirqul’s IoT EaaS platform removes the complexity and enables the rapid deployment of interoperable IoT ecosystems based upon plug-and-play APIs, toolkits, and starter projects.
- Route-N-Roll: Optimizes fleets with advanced routing and telematics.
- Aileen: Enables retail presence-based solutions for tracking customer and employee behaviors along their journeys from the time that they enter the store until they exit the store.
- Einstein: Turns sporting (stadiums) and entertainment venues (resorts, casinos, arenas) into interactive, recurring revenue generators that can be measured by impact in dollars per fan/visitor and/or per square foot.
- Elexi: Automates buildings, offices, condos, and homes to create connected communities.
- Metasande: Connected care for senior/assisted living and healthcare facilities.
- Astro: Transforms how warehouses, maintenance, public safety, manufacturers, and operators of autonomous robotics automate and operate in mission-critical situations.
- Edysen: (https://corp.sirqul.com/iot-solutions/smart_mesh) With Edysen Smart Mesh sensors and controllers it is now possible to track humans, devices, assets, and inventory in ways that have never been possible with a single device. WiFi, Bluetooth, BLE, and soon Cellular 4G/LTE support. A single device that can fit into existing light sockets (for power as a light bulb adapter) or be retrofitted within a space using POE, battery, and wall sockets for power.
- Magellan: A WYSIWYG browser-based orchestration tool that exposes each of Sirqul's 400 APIs so that developers can create solutions that when connected and integrated with other solutions, enable the true vision of IFTTT style serverless programming.
About Dragonchain™
Dragonchain (https://dragonchain.com) simplifies the integration of real business applications on a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The company also provides professional services to build-out development and successful tokenization ecosystems with long-term value utilizing an incubation model.
About Sirqul™
Sirqul™ (https://corp.sirqul.com) provides an Engagement-as-a-Service IoT Platform with Smart Mesh network technology to drive engagement, operational efficiency, rapid innovation and new revenue streams. At the foundation of Sirqul’s platform are 80 services, 400 APIs, and 30 customizable white-label vertical industry solution templates for rapid deployment on a building block approach. Sirqul is – device, protocol and cloud agnostic – fostering an interoperable system for building future-proof solutions for retail, auto, cities, buildings, industrial, entertainment, and more.
