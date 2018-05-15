Kids Go Glamping at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Ritz Kids Night Safari Tent set up in the villa Glam amenities for Ritz Kids Night Safari

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy kids means happy parents so why not indulge the kids with a holiday they will never forget and add the all-new Ritz Kids Night Safari experience to your list of fun activities at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

The idyllic, family-friendly beachfront resort that stretches across the palm- fringed sands in Nusa Dua was recently awarded ‘Luxury Family Resort Award, Asia’ at the World Luxury Hotel Awards. The Ritz Kids program and fabulously-equipped playhouse provide all kinds of unique and innovative activities to help kids get the most of their time at the resort – many inspired by strong culture and traditions on the island, from fishing to dance, music, arts and crafts. While the kids are having the time of their lives, parents can take some time to relax, unwind and revel in the resort’s world class facilities, whether reclining in a sun lounger by the pool, joining a Yoga Class, or indulging in a pampering session at the luxury Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali. The resort also offers many opportunities for families to spend quality time together with family-focused activities including Kite Runner and Sea Turtle Preservation Program.

“At The Ritz Carlton, Bali we strive to create memorable experiences for all our guests, including children. The Ritz Kids Night Safari brings the sense of adventure and the thrill of the great outdoors inside, by creating an enjoyable glamping experience in the comfort and safety of your own suite or villa” says GM Karim Tayach.

Ritz Kids Night Safari reach into your child’s creative spirit and natural playfulness and best of all, you won’t need to lift a finger, as the Ritz Kids counselor will set up the tent and fill it with all kinds of fun things that will keep the little ones entertained for hours.

Thanks to customized Glamping amenities, including luxury tent, compass, LED flashlight, Lion doll, mini tote bag and Ritz Kids Passport; Resort rooms have never been so much fun. But be warned, the kids may never want to leave!

The Ritz Kids Night Safari experience also includes complimentary daily breakfast (under 6), access to Ritz Kids daily program, turn down amenities and Bedtime stories. Optional activities including cooking class and polaroid photos are available on additional charge.

Glamping is recommended for children aged 4-8 years old. In-Room Setup is priced at IDR 800,000 plus 21% tax and service charge per suite or villa per day.



About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Offering an elegant tropical ambience, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort benefitting from a stunning clifftop and beachside setting. With tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean and 313 spacious and sumptuously appointed suites and villas, resort guests can indulge in an idyllic romantic, family or business interlude. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, a glamorous beachfront chapel, fun and recreational activities at Ritz Kids and extensive meeting and celebratory event venues for a stay that makes memories that last a lifetime.

