IT Governance USA to host ‘Why should North American organizations comply with the GDPR?’ webinar

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance USA, the leading provider of EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance services and resources, is hosting a new webinar, ’Why should North American organizations comply with the GDPR?’

As of May 25, 2018, the GDPR will create a shift in the way organizations collect and process the personal data of EU residents. Failure to comply can lead to fines, reputational damage and other penalties. The GDPR applies to EU organizations, and non-EU organizations that monitor the behaviour of or offer goods and services to EU residents. North American organizations with any connection to the EU, whether through subsidiaries, customers, or suppliers, stand to be affected. Organizations should therefore determine whether the GDPR applies to them, and revise their information handling processes to ensure compliance if necessary.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “For North American organizations, the most significant change concerns the territorial reach of the new EU regulation. Under the current EU Data Protection Directive, organizations without a physical presence or employees in the EU have one main compliance issue to deal with: How to legally transfer data out of the EU. The GDPR takes a substantive approach to the issue of jurisdiction. Even if the data is collected by an organization operating entirely outside the EU, it will be governed by the Regulation if the data relates to the offering of goods or services to EU residents.”

Alan added: “With the GDPR rapidly coming into effect, it may appear too late to get started. However, we strongly believe that as soon as your GDPR action plan is initiated, your organization will be exposed to significantly fewer risks.”

IT Governance USA is responding to the increasing need for expertise with this webinar, which is designed to provide an overview of various GDPR-related topics, including compliance basics and sector-specific compliance strategies.

The webinar will cover:

• Why US organizations with offices in the EU must comply with the GDPR, and what might happen if they don’t

• The GDPR’s requirements and how these relate to US frameworks and legislation

• Data subjects’ rights

• Breach notification requirements

• International data transfers

The webinar will be hosted by our consultant William Gamble, and takes place on Thursday, May 31, 2018, 1:00–2:00 pm EDT.

To find out how IT Governance can help organizations meet the GDPR's requirements, take a look at our extensive range of GDPR products and solutions.