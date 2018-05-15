CryptoPortfolioBuilders.com Allows You to Track a Wall Street Veteran and Build the Exact Crypto Portfolio He's Building

Cryptocurrency-confused? Many Investors simply don't know which step to take first, or next. Crypto Portfolio Builders, makes Crypto Simple for everyone.

We have elected to put our money and faith in a mathematical framework that is free of politics and human error. ” — Tyler Winklevoss, Entrepreneur

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wall Street Veteran Shares Personal Crypto Portfolio - CryptoPortfolioBuilders .com a proud member of the CT Global Media (CTG) Family of Financial Web Properties opened its doors last week and began accepting members for the very first time. The goal of CPB is to de-mystify the challenging world of Cryptocurrencies. From where to start, how to buy, to the exchanges and tools that have been awarded the CPB Seal of Trust."Along with the knowledge you need", the Founders are quoted as saying, "We also bring to the table our bumps, scrapes, and mistakes. These badges of honor were earned not from a textbook or video, but from the real world, live market trading and investing".As part of the services offered on their website, access to the "CPB Members Only Crypto Portfolio" tops the list. Members are able to follow along and see current holdings of the Official Crypto Portfolio and are made aware of any Cryptocurrency additions, removals, or changes to the Portfolio, as it happens.Members are able to shadow every investment made by the company and build a duplicate portfolio for themselves. It appears, however, the greatest thrust is into the field of education. Teaching those new to the world of Cryptocurrencies, not only how it works, but understanding each and every investment from both a technical and fundamental standpoint.CPB Membership BenefitsAs a CPB Member, the Crypto Portfolio is an open book. You'll see what they've bought when they bought it, and the results to date. Crypto Portfolio Builders use both Bitcoin and Ethereum as benchmarks much like stock analysts use the S&P 500. For Cryptocurrencies, BTC and ETH are considered by many to be leading indicators of the Crypto markets overall health and direction. ETH, of course, operates on its own Blockchain and is home to all ERC-20 tokens.Following is a direct quote from the Crypto Portfolio Builders website:(quote)Understand Cryptocurrency -No need to spend countless hours trying to reinvent the wheel. We've already done the Heavy Lifting so you don't have to. We're ready to save you time and treasure by sharing our knowledge, Step by Step. Learn everything you need to know in a Live Online Classroom. It's exactly what you've been looking for.We teach you how to Invest and Trade based on Technical and Fundamental Indicators. Remember, as you learn... you also have the opportunity to particpate in every move we make.Jumpstart Your Portfolio -Best of all, you begin with full access to CPB Crypto Portfolio. Positions hand selected by a Wall Street Veteran for maximum price appreciation. You'll learn the exact selection criteria used to enter a new position and when a position no longer qualifies for the Portfolio, you'll know why.When the time comes, you will be given the exact exit strategy we use to retain maximum profit and preserve capital. You learn by doing. In time, you'll be able to spot the next rising star, call the shot, and pull the trigger with complete confidence. (end quote)CPB arrives at their decisions by studying the cryptocurrency market’s technicals, fundamentals, and historical cycles.This information tells them when and by how much they build the portfolio and when they step back, waiting for better prices and/or a shift in crypto-market sentiment.Many say the markets are ruled by Fear and Greed. Crypto Portfolio Builders claims to use a third alternative method, they simply call The Strategy. A strategy they share with and teach every CPB Member.You're invited to view a video of last weeks inaugural class at CryptoPortfolioBuilders.com.Their next class (Members Only), is Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 8 pm Eastern. Visit CPB today to see all the benefits available to those who are just starting to build, or are considering building a cryptocurrency portfolio.Find out how you can become a Member today.

