Cryptocurrency Webinar - Sat. 6pm EDT - Learn to Analyze, Trade, and Invest in Crypto - 2018 Predicted as Best Year Yet!

Cryptocurrency Webinar - 2018 Predicted as Best Year Yet!
Cryptocurrency is a household word, yet 90% of the world population does not understand how to profit from the greatest Bull Market in World History!
Terms like Blockchain, and Decentralized, are thrown around the office and at cocktail parties, with everyone smiling and nodding their head. Yet they remain clueless as to how they can profit from the greatest Bull Market the world has ever seen, or how it could eventually make the world a kinder, more gentle, and efficient place.
The inventor of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, never envisioned creating a currency, at least not in the beginning. He simply wanted to create a Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System. Satoshi‘s invention ultimately led to building a decentralized digital cash system. There were many attempts to create digital money as far back as the early nineties, but they all failed.
It was the decision to build a digital cash system without a central entity that became the birth of cryptocurrency as we know it today. Grasping all that Crypto and Blockchain represent is not easy, but it can be simple. Join us Saturday, May 5, 2018 @ 6 pm EDT as we pull back the curtain on Crypto and show you that even as complex and technical as it is under the hood, it can be quite simple once you know where to go, what to do, and how to remain safe.
This Webinar is presented by CT Global Media, Christian Traders, and CFRN.
