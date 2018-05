Cryptocurrency Webinar - Sat. 6pm EDT - Learn to Analyze, Trade, and Invest in Crypto - 2018 Predicted as Best Year Yet!

Cryptocurrency for the Global Christian Community The Power of CTG

Cryptocurrency is a household word, yet 90% of the world population does not understand how to profit from the greatest Bull Market in World History!

Virtual Currencies may hold long-term promise, particularly if the innovations promote a faster, more secure and more efficient payment system.” — Ben Bernanke

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin have become by far the 2 biggest buzz-words of this decade. Everyone has heard the terms, but very few at this point actually understand what they are. 90% of the global population doesn't even know how to buy it, trade it, use it, or even why we need it. It is a fiscal revolution the likes of which we've never seen before.Terms like Blockchain, and Decentralized, are thrown around the office and at cocktail parties, with everyone smiling and nodding their head. Yet they remain clueless as to how they can profit from the greatest Bull Market the world has ever seen, or how it could eventually make the world a kinder, more gentle, and efficient place.The inventor of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, never envisioned creating a currency, at least not in the beginning. He simply wanted to create a Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System. Satoshi‘s invention ultimately led to building a decentralized digital cash system. There were many attempts to create digital money as far back as the early nineties, but they all failed.It was the decision to build a digital cash system without a central entity that became the birth of cryptocurrency as we know it today. Grasping all that Crypto and Blockchain represent is not easy, but it can be simple. Join us Saturday, May 5, 2018 @ 6 pm EDT as we pull back the curtain on Crypto and show you that even as complex and technical as it is under the hood, it can be quite simple once you know where to go, what to do, and how to remain safe.Seating is limited. Reserve your no-cost Webinar seat right now.This will be a Q&A Style Webinar so bring your questions.This Webinar is presented by CT Global Media Christian Traders , and CFRN.Reserve your Webinar Seat now and we'll see you online Saturday, May 5, 2018 @ 6pm EDT.