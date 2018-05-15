CompIntelligence - OneStream Software's First Authorized Training Partner Announces NY Metro Area Training
“The addition of this training authorization completes our full range of OneStream service offerings available to customers, allowing them to deploy and fully utilize industry leading OneStream solutions in a cost efficient manner, with a high level of user adoption.” stated Tom Cimino, President of CompIntelligence.
Prior to this agreement, CompIntelligence has delivered Custom End User training in addition to implementation and consulting services. With this agreement, CompIntelligence is now able to assist OneStream in providing customers with a full spectrum of OneStream training options including Application Build for Administrators, Customized End User, and other OneStream developed classes.
“CompIntelligence has been well-known in the CPM marketplace as a premier training provider of the Oracle Hyperion suite of products for years,” according to Craig Colby, chief revenue officer of OneStream Software. “We are excited that CompIntelligence has transitioned to offering training on OneStream’s platform, this further validates that OneStream is the future of CPM.”
“In addition to the full spectrum of OneStream training offerings, CompIntelligence is equipped to deliver these courses via multiple delivery methods including public, on-site and virtual classroom. This allows our customers to benefit from quality curriculum and consistent instruction in the most convenient and cost effective manner” stated Marie Daniels, CompIntelligence Managing Partner. “Working with the training team from OneStream has been a wonderful experience as we share a common goal to deliver high quality training that leads to the highest levels of customer satisfaction.”
About OneStream Software LLC
OneStream Software provides a revolutionary Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is the first and only solution that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards—all through a single application. The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. We are driven by our mission statement that every customer must be a reference and success.
For more information, visit OneStream Software or on Twitter @OneStream_Soft.
About CompIntelligence, Inc.
CompIntelligence was launched in 2002 by a team of finance and compensation professionals whose mission was to deliver high quality financial performance and compensation solutions at low cost. Today, CompIntelligence maintains a trusted network of EPM/CPM and compensation experts delivering solutions to organizations around the world, and has expanded its offerings to include training and education programs, as well as temporary and permanent staffing solutions.
