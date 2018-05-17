Hollywood Sentinel PR: Elite Firm to the Rich & Famous Now Considering New Clients

Starpower Management Client: 5 Time Grammy Award Winning Producer Devine Evans (tel: 310-226-7176)

A-List PR Firm Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations, which represents numerous stars, is now considering new Models & Talent

Starpower Management and its affiliate companies including Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations are recognized as one of the most powerful boutique entertainment companies in the world.” — www.HollywoodSentinel.com

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA , USA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-list Public Relations Firm Hollywood Sentinel PR, headed by music veteran Bruce Edwin (Hollywood Sentinel dot com, Starpower Management, and subnormal magazine; the rock mag from the 90's) is now accepting: 4 more bands or singers 3 more actors, and 3 more models for this summer; for Public Relations Representation.

About Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations

Clients of Hollywood Sentinel PR have attended; The Grammy's, Oscars, Golden Globes, Cannes, and Sundance among many others, won awards including; Grammy's Golden Globes, and Oscar nominations, and appeared on stages at; The Whisky a Go Go, Canyon Club, Viper Room, House of Blues, and Coachella among others, and appeared on shows including; America's Got Talent, Dr. Phil, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, CNN, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, Huffington Post, and many more. Hollywood Sentinel PR has booked clients on countless high profile red carpet events attended by A-list stars and covered by the biggest media in the world. Hollywood Sentinel PR also owns its own media including Hollywood Sentinel dot com, which is read by some of the biggest stars on the planet.

Services Offered

Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations Services include; EPK creation, music production, music supervision, band formation, gig booking, reel creation, movie database assistance, red carpet booking, media pitches, SEO, music video production, press releases, indie and major label pitching, positioning, branding, marketing, sales, career coaching, certified life coaching, and much more.

Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations Manager Bruce Edwin states, "The unique thing about our company is that we are experts in not just one, but in most all areas of the arts; from music and film, to fashion, modeling, and fine art, among more. Further, because we own media and a management firm, and are working professionals in multiple areas of power in the entertainment industry, we are better positioned than most other PR companies to serve the needs of our clients in the most effective manner. For this reason, we provide non-exclusive, shorter agreements, with specific guarantees in writing, that most other companies simply do not provide."

Public Relations is a paid service. For consideration, potential clients are invited to send their first and last legal name, direct phone number, e-mail, website if applicable, photos, and if a musician or singer, their music on a streaming site with links to music via YouTube, BandCamp, Reverb Nation, or SoundCloud. (All genres considered. Attachments or registration only sites not accepted). Models, send first and last legal name, direct number, FB and Instagram, with any photos. Actors, also send IDMB page and reel if applicable. Send to: StarpowerManagementLLC@gmail.com And type PR in the subject line.

About Starpower Management

Hollywood Sentinel P.R's parent company Starpower Management represents over ten billion dollars worth of deals in the areas of motion picture studios, master works of fine art, companies, film property, models and talent, and more. Starpower Management now considers new clients who are celebrities or stars only. With clients around the world, Starpower Management represents multiple award winning stars including most recently; 5 Time Grammy Award Winning Producer Devine Evans, among more.

About Hollywood Sentinel dot com

www.HollywoodSentinel.com is the worlds only free entertainment site that publishes only the good news, and is directly emailed to the offices of every star in its pages, covering all areas of the arts from fine art, fiction, poetry, motion picture, fashion, models, music, and more. The site, created by publisher Bruce Edwin also features his ongoing free articles, "How to Succeed In Hollywood," and "How to Keep Kids Safe In Hollywood." These articles have helped parents, kids, and young talent from around the world. The current issue features exclusive interviews with Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan, Success Coach to the Stars Les Brown, and much more. The site considers select advertisers for still based banner ads on its pages. Contact: 310-226-7176

About Bruce Edwin

Bruce Edwin began working in the music industry as a teenager, with the self publication of his own fanzine--turned magazine, subnormal; which covered most all genres of music, poetry, human rights, and later also film. With subnormal magazine, he toured the country multiple times with various bands, selling the publication city by city, gig by gig. It was also distributed world wide by Tower Records. Subnormal returned online last year at Hollywood Sentinel dot com. It will debut soon online with its own site.

Bruce Edwin went on to found Starpower Management, becoming one of the most sought after entertainment management boutique companies on the planet, known world-wide as manager of Michael Jackson guitarist David Williams, among other current stars including several Grammy Award Winners. Bruce also is president of Bruce Edwin Productions, a feature film production company, with 5 films currently in preparation, as well as its online comedic webisode; Hollyweird! which stars Moira Cue as well as a rotating cast of other celebrities. The company will be casting this summer for their next film, shooting in Hollywood.

Visit:www.BruceEdwin.com

And visit: www.HollywoodSentinel.com

Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations; Tel / Fax: 310-226-7176 Email:

Email: StarpowerManagementLLC@gmail.com

Follow Bruce Edwin on FB at: https://www.facebook.com/BruceEdwinProductions

Follow Bruce on Quora at: https://www.quora.com/profile/Bruce-Edwin-1

Hollyweird! Episode 1 Starring Michael Lohan and Moira Cue