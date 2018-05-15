AUCTION MOBILITY WINS 2018 AMERICAN BUSINESS STEVIE AWARD®

Auction Mobility wins Integrated Mobile Experience Stevie® Award for their auction software platform.

Winning a Stevie Award is an honor, recognizing the importance of great design and usability in an integrated auction solution.” — Jeremy Paradise, Auction Mobility CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Business Awards are the United States’ premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned”.

Thousands of organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were considered in a wide range of categories. Auction Mobility was nominated in the Integrated Mobile Experience category for their best-in-class auction software.

The judges had great things to say about Auction Mobility’s platform:

“Definitely took mobility to another level in the world of auctions. Easy to use, single swipe method. Very user-friendly, easy access to details.”

“This is a nice application that clearly accomplishes the goal. Nice work!”

“Auction Mobility’s Integrated Mobile App for Auction Houses provides a very useful solution to help drive auction results...this solution greatly helps overall engagement. Good job.”

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About Auction Mobility:

Boston-based Auction Mobility is the world’s leading auction platform. We provide clients with a unique digital experience to promote their brand across mobile, tablet and the web through their own white-labeled bidding engine.

Founded in 2013 with a passion for collecting, we've brought together unique talent representing decades of experience in user design, usability and technology development to create the industry’s first and only customizable mobile and web auction platform for auction houses. We have eliminated the distinction between “live” and “in-person” auction buyers by enabling them to participate equally in auctions in real time via an integrated mobile app and web auction platform.

Our platform allows buyers to bid on items from wherever they are, more easily than if they were sitting just feet from the auctioneer. Expanding the global reach of auction houses in a world where access to unique inventory is increasingly in demand better serves collectors, consignors, and the auction houses themselves. As a global provider, our solutions are engineered to provide customers the most innovative experience in the marketplace.

You can learn more about Auction Mobility at www.auctionmobility.com