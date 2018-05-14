Registration Opens for the 4th annual Airborne ISR 2018 conference
SMi Reports: Registration for SMi’s 4th annual Airborne ISR conference has opened and the brochure is available to downloadLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After another successful year, SMi’s 4th annual Airborne ISR conference is returning to London, UK on the 24th and 25th October 2018. The brochure has recently been released and registration is now open for the event, which will focus on delivering enhanced situational awareness through airborne solutions.
The two-day event is set to feature leading ISR platform programme managers, technical experts involved in BLOS data links, officers delivering new optronics and sensor suites as well as providing insight into the latest power and engine performance. In addition to two full days of presentations and panel discussions from expert speakers, the event will also feature a half-day pre-conference workshop on 23rd October 2018.
Event highlights include:
• Listening to keynote briefings from the host nation with senior officers from the Royal Air Force delivering key updates on Project Athena and ISR ambitions
• Hearing from senior officers from the Royal Australian Air Force, German Air Force, Hellenic Air Force, Swedish Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force providing updates on the latest ISR capability
• Learning how key industrial partners, including Leonardo, Rafael and Intelsat are developing this key ISR capability area and hearing about their latest solutions
• Gaining access to key military and government stakeholders over 4 hours of networking
• Discussing topics focused around key platforms from sensor suites, optronics, data telemetry and power, performance and cooling
Airborne ISR 2018 will feature presentations given by a number of high-ranking, military officials, as well as expert industry speakers, including:
• The chair for the event Air Marshall (Ret’d) Christopher Nickols, Former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Royal Air Force
• Air Commodore Harvey Smyth, Lightening Force Commander, Royal Air Force
• Wing Commander David Titheridge, Commanding Officer, 11th Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force
• Colonel Pasqale Dipalma, Commander, 9th Wing, Italian Air Force
• Lieutenant Colonel Roland Runge, Deputy Commander, Tactical Air Wing 51 “Immelmann”, German Air Force
• Lieutenant Colonel Bart Hoeben, C4ISR Section Head Air C2, Royal Netherlands Air Force
• Lieutenant Colonel Mattias Ottis, Officer Commanding Air Transport and ISR Programme, Swedish Armed Forces
• Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Staff Officer, Manpower Planning and Development Directorate, Hellenic Air Force
• Commander Thomas Smith, Commander, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Team, NATO HQ
• Mr Simon Hoey, Director of Business Development Global Government, Intelsat general
• Any many more…
This year’s event will provide attendees with the guidance of technical leaders from research and industry, whose insight into the latest platforms, systems and sub-systems will deliver greater awareness of existing and future capability for the modern operator.
Download the newly released brochure and view the full 2018 agenda on the website at www.airborne-isr.net/pr1
Book by 31st May and receive a £400 discount
Interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event?
Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk
Airborne ISR
24th – 25th October 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
---- END ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Simi Sapal
SMi Group
02078276000
email us here