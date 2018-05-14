Auto/Mate Announces Dates for its National Customer User Summit in San Antonio, TX
"This event offers our customers a great opportunity to ask us questions, make suggestions and network with other people who work at dealerships, allowing them to share ideas and best practices," said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate Dealership Systems.
User Summit attendees will be able to choose from a variety of educational workshops, presentations and training sessions to learn how to better utilize the Auto/Mate system and see new and in-pilot features. Additional highlights include speakers, meals and happy hours.
“The Auto/Mate team is very receptive to our needs,” said John Corsa, controller at Susquehanna Auto. “I went to last year’s summit with three suggestions from our management team and left a breakout session delightfully surprised knowing that they are already scheduled for production."
Early bird registration deadline for User Summit is Aug. 10, 2018. Customer rates are $99 for the first attendee and $79 for each additional attendee from the same dealership. Final deadline for registration is Oct. 12, 2018. Regular rates are $129/attendee and $109 for each additional attendee from the same dealership.
To register or learn more, visit http://www.automate.com/usersummit.
Call for Sponsorships
Auto/Mate is offering sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities at its User Summit to Open/Mate and third-party partners, as well as other industry vendors. Sponsorships increase brand awareness and provide the opportunity to network with Auto/Mate team members, customers and other vendors.
For more details on sponsorships and exhibitor opportunities, contact Jessica Joralemon, CMP, at usersummit@automate.com or 877-340-2677.
User Summit will be held at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio, right on the famous San Antonio Riverwalk! To book a room reservation, call 210-222-1400 and ask for the Auto/Mate User Summit discounted room rate.
For more information or to register, visit: http://www.automate.com/usersummit/. Follow the event on Twitter @AutoMateDMS using the hashtag #AMUserSummit.
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,350 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.
Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.
Holly Forsberg
Carter West Public Relations
602-680-8960
email us here