Big Data Helps Global Telecos to Monetize Information and Prevent Customer Churn, Reveals New Market Research Report
Market Research Reports Inc.
Big Data in Global Telecom Market 2021 is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Data is a vital strategic tool for telecom operators and MVNOs which can prevent revenue decline and identify the trend affecting markets globally. Big Data enables Telecom companies to leverage one of their strongest hidden assets, customer insights. Big Data technologies facilitates Telecom companies to capture, analyses and monetize large volumes of customer information and interaction data across multiple touch points in real time.
With the right information and feedback, telcos can improve profitability by optimizing network services/usage, enhancing customer experience, and improving security. With emergence of technologies like Hadoop framework and NoSQL databases, it became far more affordable to run analytics on large set of data.
The few Use cases for Telcos:
•Predicting the periods of heaviest network traffic and solution to control congestion
•Identifying the customers most likely to defect, and targeting steps to prevent churn
•Identifying the customers most likely to have problems in using services like paying bills, data speed and other function which are accessed through mobile apps.
Predictive analytics can find out these pain points for companies and provide step by step recourse to nullify problems and necessary steps to prevent these to occurring in future.
The objective of this research study is to understand the current big data market in Telecom sector across the world and to estimate the growth rate for the next 5 years. The report covers detailed analysis of companies - value chain, financial performance, forecast, business strategy and SWOT analysis, which are involved in providing big data analytics solutions in the Telecom domain and have presence across different regions of the world.
The global big data market in Telecom services is currently valued at USD XX billion. It is expected that the market will grow at a CAGR of 18% and will reach USD XX billion by the year 2021.
This report concludes by analysing the industry through PESTLE, porter’s 5 forces and SWOT analysis, discusses the challenges faced by the new players entering the industry and present and future trends observed. Strategic recommendations are also discussed separately and in detail for Bigdata service providers and Telcos.
Scope of Report
•This report provides a detailed view of global big data market with the current market value as well as projections for future market potential and growth rate.
•This report identifies the need for big data analytics in Telecom Sector together.
•This report provides detailed information on the value chain as well as the different market segments and their segment wise market share and growth potential.
•This report provides detailed information on region wise growth forecasts for big data market in Telecom globally by 2021.
•This report identifies the growth drivers and inhibitors for big data market in Telecom services globally.
•This study also identifies policies related to big data in financial services market globally.
•This report identifies various credit, policy and technical risks associated with big data in financial services market globally.
•This report has detailed profiles of 4 key players in the namely VMware, Cisco Systems, SAS and International Business Machines (IBM) covering their business strategy, financial performance, future forecasts and SWOT analysis
•This report covers in detail the competitive landscape in detail of global big data in financial services market.
•This report provides PESTLE (political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental) analysis for global big data in financial services market.
•This report provides porters five forces analysis for global big data in financial services market
•This report provides SWOT (strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis for global big data in financial services market
For more details visit: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/navadhi/big-data-global-telecom-market-2021
Browse for more information on Big Data Market Research Reports
https://www.marketresearchreports.com/telecom
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products and latest industry analysis & trends.
About NAVADHI Market Research Pvt Ltd.
NAVADHI is a market research company that helps global firms differentiate themselves, break market entry barriers, track their investments, develop business strategies and plan for future by providing actionable market research intelligence that helps them succeed.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1-302-703-9904
email us here