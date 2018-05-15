"The Hadassah Code" - U.S Embassy In Israel Relocates To Jerusalem

President Donald Trump Moves U.S Embassy On Israel's 70th Anniversary

On December 6th 2017 President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, thus showing his intention of relocating the U.S Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem which was Israel's Ancient capital...The Jews lost Jerusalem in 70 AD when Roman Commander Titus destroyed Jerusalem and their second Temple dispersing the Jews throughout the nations...The Jewish people were without a homeland for approx 1,900 years until the 14th May 1948 when Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the Israeli Declaration of Independence...Now on the 14th May 2018, Israel's 70th Anniversary of being a Nation President Donald Trump relocated the U.S Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Which was sanctioned by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...See President Trump's Code to This Historical Event

