With 10% CAGR, Middle East and African Region are Leading Big Data Adoption in Government and Defence Technologies
Big Data in Global Government & Defence Market 2021 is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The federal government has spent years collecting and storing huge data sets ranging from census records to satellite images. As in the private sector, the government is now experiencing explosive data growth. Meanwhile, organizations are under pressure to use that data for greater responsiveness and efficiency on every front, whether that means spotting fraud, improving regulatory oversight, optimizing business travel, or providing more effective direct services.
Government agencies—especially law enforcement, intelligence, and Homeland Security—need technology that can automatically transform, parse, and integrate vast amounts of data, including XML. The technology must be capable of integrating data from multiple sources at whatever speed and scale an agency demands, from batch processing to near-real time.
Big Data as a technology now offers an unparalleled opportunity to transform the vast amounts of data that state and federal governments already collect into a deeper understanding of citizens’ needs—and into forward-thinking yet cost-effective ways to meet those needs. Big Data provides the platform provides all the capabilities government agencies need to ensure that they can integrate and manage ever-growing volumes of data while using that data to improve services and inform public policy.
Almost after every terrorist attack, quite a lot of attention goes towards how intelligence is collected, analyzed and disseminated in order to protect the country against terrorism activities. In many cases, post-event analysis generally concludes that sufficient information existed such that officials could have intercepted and avoided the incident to happen. These threats can be mitigated by the use of Big Data analytics which is the most sought-after commodity in today’s scenario. Understanding how to use data effectively and conduct analytics is very important for our security agencies.
Finding new insights by discovering hidden, not-so-obvious relationships in new data alongside existing data is the key task and it is critical to share the right-information with the right-people at the right-time. Monitoring this mass of detail in real-time/near-real-time for isolating the ‘voice’ within the ‘noise’ in the intelligence context is beyond human capability and beyond existing information-handling techniques. It clearly refers to the requirement of a big-data environment dealing with rapid acceleration of data in many dimensions
Scope of the Big Data Market in Government and Defense sector 2021 Report
•This report provides a detailed view of global Big Data market in Government and Defense sector with current demand and the forecasted demand for the market.
•This report identifies the need for focusing on the usage of Bid Data in Government and defense sector
•This report provides detailed information on global Big Data market in Government and defense sector with growth forecasts up to 2021.
•The report identifies the growth drivers and inhibitors for the global Big Data market in Government and defense sector.
•This report profiles four manufacturers related to Big Data market in Government and Defense sector.
•This report also provides information regarding the global industries associations related to this industry.
•This report provides a detail information regarding the market opportunities of Big Data market in Government and Defense sector.
•This report also provides recommendations for policy makers.
