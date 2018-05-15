Fraud and Risk Management are Impetus for Big Data in Financial Sector, Reveals New Market Research Report
Big Data in Global Financial Services Market 2021 is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- : The global big data market in financial services is expected to grow in the future due to increasing technological disruptions in the financial services space. Increase in the number of banking related frauds, rising bad loans, loan defaults etc. calls for better risk management as well as rise of new age Fintech companies offering specialized technical solutions in the financial domain have given serious competition to the existing financial firms. Thus, the big data analytics market is expected to witness a surge in demand as more banks and other financial institutions adopt big data analytics solutions to stay relevant in the fast-changing industry.
The objective of this research study is to understand the current big data market in financial services across the world and to estimate the growth rate for the next 5 years. The report covers detailed analysis of companies - value chain, financial performance, forecast, business strategy and SWOT analysis, which are involved in providing big data analytics solutions in the financial services domain and have presence across different regions of the world.
The global big data market in financial services is currently valued at USD XX billion. It is expected that the market will grow at a CAGR of 18.57% and will reach USD XX billion by the year 2021.
The end users of big data analytics in financial services are banks, brokerages, central institutions, government agencies, independent rating agencies and other financial institutions etc. Fraud detection, risk management and marketing insights are some of the major use cases for big data analytics in the financial services industry. Rising fraudulent activities, problem of bad loans (non-performing assets), rising competition from Fintech firms and digital disruption are the key factors which will drive the growth of this industry.
This report concludes by analyzing the industry through PESTLE, porter’s 5 forces and SWOT analysis, discusses the challenges faced by the new players entering the industry and present and future trends observed. Strategic recommendations are also discussed separately and in detail for policy maker, end users, service providers and investors in the report.
Scope of Big Data in Global Financial Services Market 2021 Report
•This report provides a detailed view of global big data market with the current market value as well as projections for future market potential and growth rate.
•This report identifies the need for big data analytics in financial services.
•This report provides detailed information on the value chain as well as the different market segments and their segment wise market share and growth potential.
•This report provides detailed information on region wise growth forecasts for big data market in financial services globally by 2021.
•his report identifies the growth drivers and inhibitors for big data market in financial services globally.
•This study also identifies policies related to big data in financial services market globally.
•This report identifies various credit, policy and technical risks associated with big data in financial services market globally.
•This report has detailed profiles of 4 key players in the world in big data analytics industry covering their business strategy, financial performance, future forecasts and SWOT analysis
•This report covers in detail the competitive landscape in detail of global big data in financial services market.
•This report provides PESTLE (political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental) analysis for global big data in financial services market.
•This report provides porters five forces analysis for global big data in financial services market
•This report provides SWOT (strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis for global big data in financial services market
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products and latest industry analysis & trends.
About NAVADHI Market Research Pvt Ltd.
NAVADHI is a market research company that helps global firms differentiate themselves, break market entry barriers, track their investments, develop business strategies and plan for future by providing actionable market research intelligence that helps them succeed.
