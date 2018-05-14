Energy & Utility Companies Using Big Data for Better Management of Smart Grids and Smart Metering infrastructures
Global Energy and Utility Market 2021 is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer perceptions of the utility and energy industry have been redefined by depleting non-renewable resources and global warming. With the advent of smart grid systems and big data in energy and utilities infrastructure amassing huge chunks of operational and consumption data and the vast untapped potentials of advanced analytics tools and techniques such as the big data platform and cloud computing, the energy and utility industry is set for an evolution rather than revolution.
The use of big data analytics for the energy and utility industry will help resolve problems like faster detection of outages and localizing them, improved information flow to customers through traditional means as well as through mobile and social media channels, rapid decision making at the operations centers to limit outages, faster dispatch of crews that leads to short outage times, etc.
The Global Big Data Market for the energy and utility industry is valued at USD XX Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% to reach XX Billion USD in 2021. Upcoming ‘Smart City’ projects in many countries, rising prominence of IoT and updating of old grid infrastructure are the key factors driving the market growth. However huge deployment cost and delayed rollout from government side are some of the factors hampering the market.
Scope of the Global Big data in Energy and Utilities in 2021 Report
•This report provides a detailed view of big data in energy and utilities market scenario with current installed capacity and future demand.
•This report identifies the need for focusing on big data in energy and utilities market sector.
•This report provides detailed information on big data in energy and utilities market with growth forecast up to 2021 based on geography.
•This report also focuses on developing a better understanding of the current state of the big data technology for the energy and utilities industry.
•This study also identifies various policies related to big data in energy and utilities and distribution across the world.
•This report identifies the growth drivers and inhibitors for big data in energy and utilities market.
•This report profiles four manufacturers and service providers related to Big data in energy and utilities market.
•This report identifies opportunities in global big data in energy and utilities market.
•This report identifies EXIM scenario in various big data in energy and utilities market in globe.
•This report also provide recommendation for consulting firms, infrastructure and technology providers and utility companies.
