OTT Enabler Xstream Confirms Its Mediamaker Cloud Platform is Fully GDPR Compliant

Solid built-in data privacy becomes a core component of Xstream’s platform for OTT and TV Everywhere businesses to avoid risk of fines and reputational damage

I’m delighted to confirm that all Xstream OTT customers operating in European markets can continue to use MediaMaker in the knowledge that it is now GDPR compliant” — Michael Rasmussen, Xstream’s Chief Executive Officer

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading OTT and TV Everywhere enabler Xstream A/S today confirms that its award-winning MediaMaker platform for OTT players is now fully compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The new regulation takes effect from 25th May 2018 and applies to all OTT and TV Everywhere companies operating in the EU. It requires OTT service providers to ensure that the processes and systems they use to develop and offer video content to the general public protect the personal data of subscribers.

“As a leading European enabler of streaming technologies, it was imperative that our MediaMaker platform became fully GDPR compliant before the EU regulation became mandatory,” said Michael Rasmussen, Xstream’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m delighted to confirm that all Xstream OTT customers operating in European markets can continue to use MediaMaker in the knowledge that it is now GDPR compliant.”

Xstream’s MediaMaker has implemented a variety of features that were designed for compliance with GDPR, specifically:

The platform supports the full Consent Management functionalities per GDPR requirements. That includes for instance content acquisition from the data subjects prior to data processing and the data subject’s right to revoke the consent at any time.

In accordance to the Right of Access requirement, Xstream in the role of Data Processor is now able to present to end users how their data is processed within the platform, so users can understand how their personal information is flowing and have better control over their privacy.

The Right to Erasure clause ensures that information subjects have the possibility to remove any information related to them at any time. MediaMaker allows data controllers to prove that the data was erased upon a request and end users may ensure that data controller is no longer in the possession of their information.

MediaMaker supports Data Portability, providing export of data belonging to a specific data subject. This data includes but is not limited to the following information: accounts, profiles, devices, orders, payments, playback history and favourites.

MediaMaker provides and maintains the registry of personal data processing operations so these can be provided and/or exported for audit to supervisory authority.

Data protection is designed into the MediaMaker system and is a standard part of the development of business processes and products around the MediaMaker ecosystem.

